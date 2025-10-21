Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has begun a 10-day field program of detailed geological mapping and sampling to follow up significant gold assays returned earlier this year from newly discovered epithermal gold-silver zones at the PM Skarn and Bismark Hill sites on the Company's 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada (see news, August 7, 2025). The PM Skarn and Bismark Hill targets, along with dozens of old mine workings and prospect pits dispersed across the wider Kinkaid property, appear to be part of much larger alteration and mineralization systems postulated to overlie as many as five buried porphyry Cu-Au intrusive centres (see Figure 1). The goal of the current program of mapping, rock chip and soil sampling, together with an induced polarization (IP) survey anticipated for 2026, is to advance the PM Skarn and Bismark Hill targets toward drill-ready status.

Bismark Hill: Grab* and chip sampling by Romios geologists in the period since 2022 of a 350 x 240 metre alteration zone centred on Bismark Hill have returned highly encouraging gold and copper values. Assay values up to 36.3 g/t gold and 4.8% copper have been returned from quartz veins (news, March 10, 2022), and very limited sampling of hematitic quartz pods and quartz veined fracture zones in a >20 metre wide highly altered zone returned 13.95 g/t gold and 6.09 g/t gold values respectively (news, August 7, 2025). Copper-gold mineralized barite veins and rubble is scattered over a >65 metre wide adjacent exposure (news, August 7, 2025). Results to date suggest there is good potential for the Bismark Hill area to host a broad zone of gold-copper mineralization.

PM Skarn: At the PM Skarn target area, grab* and chip sampling by Romios geologists in the period since 2022 returned one sample assaying 1,725 g/t (61 oz/t) silver, 6.9% zinc, 0.4% copper, and 1% lead in quartz vein material from an old working (news, March 10, 2022), 10.6 g/t gold from quartz veinlets adjacent to historical skarn workings (news, August 27, 2024), and 3.2 g/t gold from a brecciated quartzite unit flanking a broad silica zone that itself contains anomalous levels of gold, manganese and mercury, metals typical of shallow level epithermal gold systems (news, August 7, 2025).

"The combination of epithermal gold-silver and gold-tungsten-copper skarn mineralization styles exposed at surface in old workings and outcrop at these two large target areas along with our newfound recognition, from the nature of the alteration and mineralogy, that they may reflect underlying porphyry systems, is an exciting and potentially game-changing development for the Kinkaid project," said John Biczok, Vice President Exploration for Romios. "They provide exploration targets of considerable scale, and we're looking forward to further advancing them toward drill-ready status with the current round of work."

*Readers should note that grab samples are by their nature selective, and despite our best efforts may not always be representative of the true style and overall grade of mineralization.

A detailed corporate presentation on the Kinkaid project is available on the Company's website at: https://romios.com/investorspresentations.

Figure 1: Kinkaid Project claim blocks, prospects and possible porphyry centres

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5376/271193_69d0edd6a4145829_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company has crafted an ambitious business plan to advance Romios in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, primarily by refocusing its efforts on achieving discoveries through the drill bit. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the Trek South prospect, upon which a range of geosciences applied to it in the period since 2022 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

