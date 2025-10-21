Anzeige
WKN: A1JGQU | ISIN: SE0003849223 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FB
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025
Bulten AB: The quarter was impacted by production stoppages at a major customer, while focus on strategic review continues

THIRD QUARTER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,034 (1,333) million, a decrease of -22.4% on the same period the previous year.
  • Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 6 (91) million, equating to an operating margin of 0.6% (6.8). Restructuring costs of approximately SEK -10 million have had a negative impact on operating earnings.
  • Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 16 (91) million, equating to an operating margin of 1.5% (6.8).
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -22 (38) million. Adjusted earnings after tax amounted to SEK -14 (38) million.
  • Order bookings amounted to SEK 902 (1,455) million, a decrease of -38.0% on the same period the previous year.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 183 (-61) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK -1.37 (1.56). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK -1.00 (1.56).
  • In our strategic review that includes organization, factory structure and business models, we have decided on a new organizational structure during the third quarter.
  • One of Bulten's largest customers was exposed to a cyberattack at the turn of August-September that had far-reaching consequences for them, us and other parties in their value chain.

"Sales and profit for the third quarter were clearly lower than the previous year. The decrease is essentially related to a cyber attack on one of our largest customers, which caused a total supply shutdown in the latter part of the quarter. Sales to segments such as medical technology and consumer electronics remained strong. During the quarter, the work to establish a new organization was completed, and the strategic shift proceeded according to plan.", says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today at 15:30 PM CEST, during which President and CEO Axel Berntsson and CFO Anna Åkerblad will comment on the result. The presentation will be conducted in English and include a Q&A session.

Information for participants:
If you wish to participate via the webcast and submit written questions, please use the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/bulten/q3-2025/

If you wish to participate via the conference call and ask questions verbally, please dial: +46 850 500 829 and use the PIN code 822 2103 9843#.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website: Report and presentations - Bulten

For further information, please contact:
Axel Berntsson, President and CEO Bulten Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 739 106
E-mail: axel.berntsson@bulten.com

About Bulten
Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,900 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2024 totaled SEK 5,807 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-21 13:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
