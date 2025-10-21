Bulten AB: The quarter was impacted by production stoppages at a major customer, while focus on strategic review continues

THIRD QUARTER

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,034 (1,333) million, a decrease of -22.4% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 6 (91) million, equating to an operating margin of 0.6% (6.8). Restructuring costs of approximately SEK -10 million have had a negative impact on operating earnings.

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 16 (91) million, equating to an operating margin of 1.5% (6.8).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -22 (38) million. Adjusted earnings after tax amounted to SEK -14 (38) million.

Order bookings amounted to SEK 902 (1,455) million, a decrease of -38.0% on the same period the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 183 (-61) million.

Earnings per share were SEK -1.37 (1.56). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK -1.00 (1.56).

In our strategic review that includes organization, factory structure and business models, we have decided on a new organizational structure during the third quarter.

One of Bulten's largest customers was exposed to a cyberattack at the turn of August-September that had far-reaching consequences for them, us and other parties in their value chain.

"Sales and profit for the third quarter were clearly lower than the previous year. The decrease is essentially related to a cyber attack on one of our largest customers, which caused a total supply shutdown in the latter part of the quarter. Sales to segments such as medical technology and consumer electronics remained strong. During the quarter, the work to establish a new organization was completed, and the strategic shift proceeded according to plan.", says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website:

