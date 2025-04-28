Bulten AB: Sales and earnings in line with expectations

First quarter

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,431 (1,533) million, a decrease of -6.6% on the same period

the previous year.

the previous year. Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 44 (116) million, equating to an operating margin of 3.1% (7.5). Anti-dumping duties of approximately SEK -45 million have had a negative impact on operating earnings.

Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 89 (116) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.2% (7.5).

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 14 (74) million. Adjusted earnings after tax amounted to SEK 50 (74) million.

Order bookings amounted to SEK 1,314 (1,299) million, an increase of 1.2% on the same period the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 71 (123) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 0.39 (3.22). Adjusted earnings per share were SEK 2.09 (3.22).

Significant events after the end of the reporting period

On April 10, Bulten announced that the operating earnings for Q1 2025 are negatively affected by costs of SEK 45 million. These are linked to a decision by the Swedish Customs Service regarding anti-dumping duties on fasteners/fastener materials imported from China to the EU between 2022 and 2024. However, Bulten intends to appeal the Customs Service decision relating to SEK 35 million of the SEK 45 million through the Administrative Court.

"Looking back on the first quarter, we can see that sales were in line with our expectations. While lower than in the same period last year, they did not deviate from our own estimates. On a positive note, the adjusted operating margin is better than for the full year 2024, indicating that there is an opportunity to improve our financial performance in 2025," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO.





A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today, at 15:30 PM CEST, during which President and CEO Axel Berntsson and CFO Anna Åkerblad will comment on the results. The presentation will be held in English and will include a Q&A session.

Information for participants:

If you wish to participate in the webcast and submit written questions, please use the following link: https://www.finwire.tv/webcast/bulten/q1-2025/

If you wish to participate in the conference call and submit oral questions, please dial: +46 8 5050 0828 and use the PIN code 878 1146 4934#.

The report will also be available on Bulten's website: Report and presentations - Bulten

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-28 13:30 CEST.