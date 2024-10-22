Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGQU | ISIN: SE0003849223 | Ticker-Symbol: 3FB
Frankfurt
22.10.24
17:15 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,440
+7,38 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BULTEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BULTEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4906,73019:05
6,5506,61018:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2024 13:30 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bulten AB: Improved operating earnings despite a slight drop in sales

THIRD QUARTER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 1,333 (1,378) million, a decrease of -3.3% on the same period the previous year.
  • Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 91 (31) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.8% (2.3). Note that one-off effects of approximately SEK 20 million have had a positive impact on operating earnings. These are attributable, among other things, to insurance compensation linked to machinery in Poland.
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 38 (-25) million.
  • Order bookings amounted to SEK 1,455 (1,566) million, a decrease of -7.2% on the same period the previous year.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -61 (20) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 1.56 (-1.49).
  • On July 22, the Board of Bulten AB (publ) appointed Axel Berntsson as the new President and CEO of Bulten Group. Axel joins Bulten from Absolent Air Care Group (publ) where he was President and CEO. He will take up his new role in early 2025 at the latest.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 4,332 (4,181) million, an increase of 3.6% on the same period the previous year.
  • Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 281 (197) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.5% (4.7). Note that one-off effects of approximately SEK 20 million have had a positive impact on operating earnings. These are attributable, among other things, to insurance compensation linked to machinery in Poland.
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 152 (97) million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 169 (262) million.
  • Earnings per share were SEK 6.42 (3.89).
  • Net debt amounted to SEK 1,461 (1,422) million. Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, totaled SEK 940 (882) million.
  • The equity/assets ratio was 39.4% (38.5) at the end of the period The equity/assets ratio, excluding lease liabilities, totaled 44.0% (43.1).

"Our efforts to improve operating earnings have paid off during the quarter. Net sales have decreased slightly, mainly due to lower demand for fasteners in the automotive sector as a result of declining vehicle sale," says Christina Hallin, Interim President and CEO.

A live presentation for analysts, media and investors will be held today, at 15.30 PM CEST, where Interim President and CEO Christina Hallin and CFO Anna Åkerblad will be commenting the result. The presentation will be held in English and include a Q&A session.

Information for participants:
If you wish to participate via the webcast, please use the link below. Through the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/bulten-q3-report-2024

If you prefer to participate via conference call, please register using the link below. After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log in to the conference. Through the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask questions verbally.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50049094

The report is also be available on Bulten's website:
https://www.bulten.com/en/IR?

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Hultgren, SVP Corporate Communications and IR, Bulten AB
Phone: +46 (0) 72-747 17 58
E-mail: ulrika.hultgren@bulten.com

About Bulten
Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,900 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2023 totaled SEK 5,757 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Bulten is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-22 13:30 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.