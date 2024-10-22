Bulten AB: Improved operating earnings despite a slight drop in sales

THIRD QUARTER

Net sales amounted to SEK 1,333 (1,378) million, a decrease of -3.3% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 91 (31) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.8% (2.3). Note that one-off effects of approximately SEK 20 million have had a positive impact on operating earnings. These are attributable, among other things, to insurance compensation linked to machinery in Poland.

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 38 (-25) million.

Order bookings amounted to SEK 1,455 (1,566) million, a decrease of -7.2% on the same period the previous year.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -61 (20) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 1.56 (-1.49).

On July 22, the Board of Bulten AB (publ) appointed Axel Berntsson as the new President and CEO of Bulten Group. Axel joins Bulten from Absolent Air Care Group (publ) where he was President and CEO. He will take up his new role in early 2025 at the latest.

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER

Net sales amounted to SEK 4,332 (4,181) million, an increase of 3.6% on the same period the previous year.

Operating earnings (EBIT) totaled SEK 281 (197) million, equating to an operating margin of 6.5% (4.7). Note that one-off effects of approximately SEK 20 million have had a positive impact on operating earnings. These are attributable, among other things, to insurance compensation linked to machinery in Poland.

Earnings after tax amounted to SEK 152 (97) million.

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 169 (262) million.

Earnings per share were SEK 6.42 (3.89).

Net debt amounted to SEK 1,461 (1,422) million. Net debt, excluding lease liabilities, totaled SEK 940 (882) million.

The equity/assets ratio was 39.4% (38.5) at the end of the period The equity/assets ratio, excluding lease liabilities, totaled 44.0% (43.1).

"Our efforts to improve operating earnings have paid off during the quarter. Net sales have decreased slightly, mainly due to lower demand for fasteners in the automotive sector as a result of declining vehicle sale," says Christina Hallin, Interim President and CEO.

About Bulten

Bulten Group is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fasteners to the automotive industry, as well as other industries such as consumer electronics. The offering extends from a wide range of standard products to specially adapted fasteners. With Bulten's Full Service Provider concept (FSP), customers can entrust all their fastener needs to the company, including development, sourcing, logistics and service. Bulten was founded in 1873, has approximately 1,900 employees around the world and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Exim & Mfr Enterprise is a part of Bulten Group since 2023. Net sales in 2023 totaled SEK 5,757 million. The share (BULTEN) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

