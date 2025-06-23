Bulten AB: Bulten Initiates Strategic Review of Operations

Bulten AB (publ) has decided to initiate a strategic review of which products should be manufactured in-house versus externally sourced in the future, as well as how the company should be organized. The review includes an assessment of the potential consequences of consolidating and/or divesting one or more of the group's manufacturing facilities. The purpose of the review is to explore opportunities to focus the business and future investments on areas considered to have the strongest potential for long-term profitable growth and return.

"In our ongoing strategic process, we are evaluating various business models and offerings to identify those with the greatest long-term potential - something that is necessary in order to further develop the business and make future investments and acquisitions. As part of that work, it is important to carefully assess possible paths forward for our own manufacturing, as well as how we can achieve a resource-efficient organization," says Axel Berntsson, President and CEO of Bulten

As previously communicated, Bulten intends to significantly increase the share of sales to new customer segments outside the automotive sector and place greater focus on its successful business model of offering more complex products and services related to fasteners and other C-parts*. Bulten's ambition is to be a leading full-service provider to its customers both within and beyond the automotive industry.

Of Bulten's total revenue, approximately 60 percent is generated from in-house manufactured products, with the remainder coming from traded goods and related services. All regions where Bulten currently operates - Europe, Asia, and North America - remain important markets regardless of the outcome of the review, and the company continues to strive for a balanced exposure across these geographies.

Should the review indicate that significant changes to the organization or the manufacturing units under evaluation are necessary, Bulten will communicate this later in the year.

*C-parts are standardized components with a low unit value - such as screws and nuts - used in high volumes and requiring efficient handling to avoid unnecessary costs or production disruptions.

