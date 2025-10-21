Anzeige
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 13:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Bravida Holding AB: Bravida strengthens its position in automation in Östersund and the surrounding area

Bravida is acquiring the company Elpalko AB, thereby strengthening its range of automation services in Östersund, Timrå and Jättendal. The company has annual sales of around SEK 15 million and 4 employees.

Elpalko AB was founded in 1989 and now mainly works in the area of automation as well as with contracts for control and regulation systems, electrical installation and service. Its customer base consists of various energy providers, municipalities and infrastructure companies.

"It feels very positive to welcome Elpalko to Bravida. With its solid experience and leading expertise in automation, the company strengthens our business both locally and nationally. We are looking forward to working together with new projects and customers," comments Fredrik Alcén, Branch Manager at Bravida's Östersund Ventilation Branch.

Niclas Kärrman, the current CEO of Elpalko, will continue to be part of the operations at Bravida. He comments:

"Becoming part of Bravida is a good and clear way for us to expand, while at the same time future-proofing the provision of service and maintenance for our existing customers. Bravida is a well-established company with a presence throughout the Nordic region and skilled employees in numerous locations. My colleagues and I are looking forward to integrating our expertise and customers into Bravida."

Bravida will take over as the new owner on 3 November 2025.


For further information, please contact:
Liselotte Stray
Head of Group Communications
liselotte.stray@bravida.se
+46 76 852 38 11

Good properties make a difference - that's why Bravida exists. As one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers of end-to-end technical solutions in service and installation, we help our customers create effective and sustainable properties.

Bravida's long-term goal is to be carbon-neutral throughout the value chain by 2045. We have 14,000 employees and a presence in about 190 locations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Bravida's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.bravida.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
