

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in seven months in September, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index climbed 1.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in the previous month.



Further, this was the steepest increase since February, when prices rose 3.7 percent.



Among components, prices for mining and quarrying grew by 13.9 percent annually in September, while those for manufacturing rose by 1.9 percent. Data showed that prices for the utility sector decreased by 3.6 percent.



Domestic market prices were 0.3 percent higher compared to last year, and foreign market prices climbed by 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, total producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in September.



