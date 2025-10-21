

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) announced earnings for third quarter of $1.619 billion



The company's bottom line totaled $1.619 billion, or $6.95 per share. This compares with $1.623 billion, or $6.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $18.609 billion from $17.104 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.619 Bln. vs. $1.623 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.95 vs. $6.80 last year. -Revenue: $18.609 Bln vs. $17.104 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $22.15 - $22.35 Full year revenue guidance: $74,250-$74,750 Mln



