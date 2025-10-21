TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ TNMG) Publicly Files H1 2025 Earnings Release Supplement Presentation

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo-based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today publicly announced its H1 2025 Earnings Release Supplement, a supplemental presentation of the Company's H1 2025 earnings results highlighting certain aspects of the business and providing additional information on non-IFRS measures that the Company's management uses to compare business performance between H1 2024 and H1 2025.

The H1 2025 Earnings Release Supplement presentation includes information pertaining to H1 2025 revenue and H1 2025 margins, including:

Revenue Cyclicality:

The Company's business is cyclical, with a larger portion of annual revenues weighted to H2 historically, both on a consolidated basis and at the business unit level:

In FY2024, 42% of revenue was earned in H1 and 58% was earned in H2

In FY2024 of 50% of Media & Branded Content revenue, 63% of Technology revenue and 59% of Digital Studio revenue was generated in H2 2024

H1 2025 revenue grew 5.7% to $21.8 million; as with FY2024 the Company expects cyclicality to result in more revenue being generated in H2 2025 vs. H1 2025

Margin Comparability:

4 main factors impacted the comparability of H1 2025 margins vs. H1 2024 margins:

During H1 2024, $2.6 million non-recurring transaction costs, primarily in connection with the preparation for the Company's NASDAQ public listing in December 2024, were incurred

During H1 2025, $1.8 million public company compliance and related costs, including professional services fees, listing maintenance fees and others, were incurred, impacting the comparability against H1 2024 when the Company was still a private company

During H1 2025 on a non-cash accounting basis, the Company experienced a $1.5 million gain on financial liabilities measured at fair value through profit or loss primarily connected to stock-based M&A contingent consideration and warrants assumed in deSPAC closing, which is a non-recurring gain that impacts comparability with H1 2024

During H1 2025, $0.8 million of stock-based employee compensation expenses were incurred

After adjusting for these factors, the Company's H1 2025 performance over H1 2024 is as follows:

H1 2025 Improvement vs. H1 2024

Revenue grew +5.7%

Management Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded +0.1%

SG&A margin contracted -8.7%

Operating margin expanded +0.5%

Total non-operating cost margin contracted by -0.6%

Net Profit margin expanded by +1.5%

H1 2025 Weakness vs. H1 2024

COGS margin expanded +7.6%

Gross margin contracted -7.6%

R&D margin expanded +0.6%

"On an IFRS basis our H1 2025 earnings showed strength in our business. From an internal management perspective, when comparing our performance between H1 2025 and H1 2024, we choose to view our revenues through the lens of seasonal cyclicality and choose to enhance comparability in our margins by normalizing the financials for both non-recurring charges and H1 2025 public company costs that were not present in H1 2024 when the Company was still private. We believe these adjustments provide a clearer view of the performance of our underlying business in H1 2025 vs. H1 2024. Through this lens, in H1 2025 our underlying business outperformed H1 2024 by most performance metrics including revenue, management adjusted EBITDA, operating margin and net profit margin. In the period, we had some elevated COGS expenses that impacted our COGS margin and gross margin, however, these were more than offset with lower SG&A expenses resulting in overall margin improvement vs. H1 2024. H1 2025 represents a strong financial result for us in our first 6 months as a NASDAQ-listed public company and we see a lot of good things on the horizon," Co-Founder and CEO Joey Chung commented.

The presentation including disclosures, can be found in the attached file.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

