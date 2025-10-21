RTX Reports Q3 2025 Results

RTX delivers 12% sales growth with strong operational performance; Raises 2025 outlook for adjusted sales* and adjusted EPS*, confirms free cash flow*

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RTX (NYSE: RTX) reports third quarter 2025 results.

Third quarter 2025

Sales of $22.5 billion, up 12 percent versus prior year, and up 13 percent organically* excluding divestitures

GAAP EPS of $1.41, including $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments, $0.01 cent of restructuring, and a $0.01 benefit from other net significant and/or non-recurring items

Adjusted EPS* of $1.70, up 17 percent versus prior year

Operating cash flow of $4.6 billion; free cash flow* of $4.0 billion

Company backlog of $251 billion, including $148 billion of commercial and $103 billion of defense

Returned $0.9 billion of capital to shareowners and paid down $2.9 billion of debt

Completed the divestiture of Collins' actuation and flight control business

Updates outlook for full year 2025

Adjusted sales* of $86.5 - $87.0 billion, up from $84.75 - $85.5 billion

Organic sales growth* of 8 to 9 percent, up from 6 to 7 percent

Adjusted EPS* of $6.10 - $6.20, up from $5.80 - $5.95

Confirms free cash flow* of $7.0 - $7.5 billion

"Strong execution in the third quarter enabled us to deliver double-digit organic sales growth* across all three segments and our sixth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted segment margin expansion*," said RTX Chairman and CEO Chris Calio. "We also received $37 billion of new awards in the quarter, reflecting robust global demand for our products and supporting long-term growth for RTX."

"Based on our year-to-date performance and ongoing demand strength, we are raising our full year outlook for adjusted sales* and EPS*. We remain focused on executing on our $251 billion backlog and increasing our output to support the ramp across critical programs, while investing in next-generation products and services that meet the needs of our customers."

*Adjusted net sales (also referred to as adjusted sales), organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS), segment operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS), adjusted segment sales, adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS), adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. When we provide our expectation for adjusted net sales (also referred to as adjusted sales), adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS and expected cash flow from operations) is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Third quarter 2025

RTX third quarter reported and adjusted sales were $22.5 billion, up 12 percent over the prior year. GAAP EPS of $1.41 included $0.29 of acquisition accounting adjustments, $0.01 of restructuring, and a $0.01 benefit from other net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted EPS* of $1.70 was up 17 percent versus the prior year.

The company reported net income attributable to common shareowners in the third quarter of $1.9 billion which included $0.4 billion of acquisition accounting adjustments. Adjusted net income* of $2.3 billion was up 19 percent versus the prior year driven by adjusted segment operating profit growth* across all three segments. Operating cash flow in the third quarter was $4.6 billion and capital expenditures were $0.6 billion, resulting in free cash flow* of $4.0 billion.

Summary Financial Results - Operations Attributable to Common Shareowners



3rd Quarter ($ in millions, except EPS) 2025

2024 % Change Reported







Sales $ 22,478

$ 20,089 12 % Net Income $ 1,918

$ 1,472 30 % EPS $ 1.41

$ 1.09 29 %









Adjusted*







Sales $ 22,478

$ 20,089 12 % Net Income $ 2,311

$ 1,948 19 % EPS $ 1.70

$ 1.45 17 %









Operating Cash Flow $ 4,639

$ 2,523 84 % Free Cash Flow* $ 4,025

$ 1,971 104 %

Segment Results

Collins Aerospace



3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2025

2024 % Change Reported









Sales $ 7,621

$ 7,075 8 %

Operating Profit $ 1,260

$ 1,062 19 %

ROS 16.5 %

15.0 % 150 bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 7,621

$ 7,075 8 %

Operating Profit $ 1,194

$ 1,096 9 %

ROS 15.7 %

15.5 % 20 bps

Collins Aerospace third quarter 2025 reported and adjusted sales of $7,621 million were up 8 percent versus the prior year. Excluding the impact of divestitures, the increase in adjusted sales* was driven by a 16 percent increase in commercial OE, a 13 percent increase in commercial aftermarket and a 6 percent increase in defense. The increase in commercial OE sales was driven primarily by higher volume on narrowbody platforms. The increase in commercial aftermarket sales was driven by growth in parts and repairs and retrofit activity. The increase in defense sales was driven by higher volume across multiple programs and platforms, including the Survivable Airborne Operations Center.

Collins Aerospace reported operating profit of $1,260 million was up 19 percent versus the prior year. Reported operating profit included a gain on the sale of the actuation and flight control business. On an adjusted basis, operating profit* of $1,194 million was up 9 percent versus the prior year. Drop through on higher commercial aftermarket, defense, and commercial OE volume and lower R&D expense more than offset the impact of unfavorable commercial OE mix and higher tariffs across the business.

Pratt & Whitney



3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2025

2024 % Change Reported









Sales $ 8,423

$ 7,239 16 %

Operating Profit $ 751

$ 557 35 %

ROS 8.9 %

7.7 % 120 bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 8,423

$ 7,239 16 %

Operating Profit $ 751

$ 597 26 %

ROS 8.9 %

8.2 % 70 bps

Pratt & Whitney third quarter reported and adjusted sales of $8,423 million were up 16 percent versus the prior year. The sales growth was driven by a 5 percent increase in commercial OE, a 23 percent increase in commercial aftermarket, and a 15 percent increase in military. The increase in commercial OE sales was driven by higher volume in large commercial engines and favorable mix in Pratt Canada, while the increase in commercial aftermarket was driven by higher volume in both large commercial engines and Pratt Canada. Military sales were driven by the F135 program, including higher volume associated with the Lot 18 contract award in the quarter.

Pratt & Whitney reported operating profit of $751 million was up 35 percent versus the prior year. Adjusted operating profit* of $751 million was up 26 percent versus the prior year. The increase was driven by drop through on higher commercial aftermarket and military volume which more than offset the impact from increased large commercial OE deliveries, higher SG&A expense, and higher tariffs across the business.

Raytheon



3rd Quarter ($ in millions) 2025

2024 % Change Reported









Sales $ 7,045

$ 6,386 10 %

Operating Profit $ 859

$ 647 33 %

ROS 12.2 %

10.1 % 210 bps











Adjusted*









Sales $ 7,045

$ 6,386 10 %

Operating Profit $ 859

$ 661 30 %

ROS 12.2 %

10.4 % 180 bps

Raytheon third quarter reported and adjusted sales of $7,045 million were up 10 percent versus the prior year. This increase was driven by higher volume on land and air defense systems, including international Patriot as well as higher volume on naval programs, including multiple classified programs, SM-6, and Evolved SeaSparrow Missile.

Raytheon reported operating profit of $859 million was up 33 percent versus the prior year primarily driven by favorable program mix, including international Patriot, improved net productivity, and higher volume. Adjusted operating profit* of $859 million was up 30 percent versus the prior year.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With approximately 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Conference Call on the Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

RTX's financial results conference call will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the company's website at www.rtx.com and will be available for replay following the call. The corresponding presentation slides will be available for downloading prior to the call.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

RTX Corporation ("RTX" or "the Company") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. Other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this Appendix. Certain non-GAAP financial adjustments are also described in this Appendix. Below are our non-GAAP financial measures:

Non-GAAP measure Definition Adjusted net sales / Adjusted sales Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding net significant and/or non-recurring items1 (hereinafter referred to as "net significant and/or non-recurring items"). Organic sales Organic sales represents the change in consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS) Adjusted operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments2, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted operating profit margin percentage represents adjusted operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted net sales. Segment operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS) Segment operating profit (loss) represents operating profit (loss) (a GAAP measure) excluding acquisition accounting adjustments2, the FAS/CAS operating adjustment3, Corporate expenses and other unallocated items, and Eliminations and other. Segment operating profit margin percentage represents segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of segment sales (net sales, excluding Eliminations and other). Adjusted segment sales Represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure) excluding eliminations and other and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS) Adjusted segment operating profit (loss) represents segment operating profit (loss) excluding restructuring costs, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted segment operating profit margin percentage represents adjusted segment operating profit (loss) as a percentage of adjusted segment sales (adjusted net sales excluding Eliminations and other). Adjusted net income Adjusted net income represents net income (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments2, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments2, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Adjusted effective tax rate Adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure), excluding the tax impact of restructuring costs, acquisition accounting adjustments2, and net significant and/or non-recurring items. Free cash flow Free cash flow represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing RTX's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of RTX's common stock, and distribution of earnings to shareowners.



1 Net significant and/or non-recurring items represent significant nonoperational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals.

2 Acquisition accounting adjustments include the amortization of acquired intangible assets related to acquisitions, the amortization of the property, plant and equipment fair value adjustment acquired through acquisitions, the amortization of customer contractual obligations related to loss making or below market contracts acquired, and goodwill impairment, if applicable.

3 The FAS/CAS operating adjustment represents the difference between the service cost component of our pension and postretirement benefit (PRB) expense under the Financial Accounting Standards (FAS) requirements of GAAP and our pension and PRB expense under U.S. government Cost Accounting Standards (CAS) primarily related to our Raytheon segment.

When we provide our expectation for adjusted net sales (also referred to as adjusted sales), organic sales, adjusted operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS), adjusted segment operating profit (loss) and margin percentage (ROS), adjusted EPS, adjusted effective tax rate, and free cash flow, on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures, as described above, generally are not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity, and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide RTX Corporation ("RTX") management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid and are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "goals," "objectives," "confident," "on track," "designed to, " "commit," "commitment" and other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, share repurchases, tax payments and rates, research and development spending, cost savings, other measures of financial performance, potential future plans, strategies or transactions, credit ratings and net indebtedness, the Pratt powder metal matter and related matters and activities, including without limitation other engine models that may be impacted, targets and commitments (including for share repurchases or otherwise), and other statements which are not solely historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are hard to predict and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of changes in economic, capital market and political conditions in the U.S. and globally; (2) changes in U.S. government defense spending, national priorities and policy positions; (3) our performance on our contracts and programs, including our ability to control costs and our dependence on U.S. government approvals for certain international contracts; (4) challenges in the development, certification, production, delivery, support and performance of RTX's advanced technologies and new products and services and the realization of the anticipated benefits; (5) challenges of operating in RTX's highly-competitive industries both domestically and abroad; (6) our reliance on U.S. and non-U.S. suppliers and commodity markets, including cost increases and disruptions in the delivery of materials and services to RTX or our suppliers; (7) changes in trade policies, implementation of sanctions, imposition of tariffs (and counter-tariffs) and other trade measures and restrictions, foreign currency fluctuations, and sales methods; (8) the economic conditions of the aerospace industry; (9) the ability of RTX to attract, train, qualify, and retain qualified personnel and maintain its culture and high ethical standards, and the ability of our personnel to continue to operate our facilities and businesses around the world; (10) the scope, nature, timing and challenges of managing and completing acquisitions, investments, divestitures and other transactions; (11) compliance with legal, environmental, regulatory and other requirements in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (12) the outcome of pending, threatened and future legal proceedings, investigations, audits and other contingencies; (13) the previously-disclosed deferred prosecution agreements entered into between the Company and the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) administrative order imposed on the Company, and the related investigations by the SEC and DOJ, and the consent agreement between the Company and the Department of State; (14) RTX's ability to engage in desirable capital-raising or strategic transactions; (15) the timing and scope of future repurchases by RTX of its common stock or declarations of cash dividends, which may be discontinued, accelerated, suspended or delayed at any time due to various factors; (16) realizing expected benefits from, incurring costs for, and successfully managing, strategic initiatives such as cost reduction, restructuring, digital transformation and other operational initiatives; (17) additional tax exposures due to new tax legislation or other developments in the U.S. and other countries in which RTX and its businesses operate; (18) the identified rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain Pratt & Whitney engine parts requiring accelerated removals and inspections of a significant portion of the PW1100G-JM Geared Turbofan (GTF) fleet; (19) changes in production volumes of one or more of our significant customers as a result of business, labor, or other challenges, and the resulting effect on its or their demand for our products and services; (20) an RTX product safety failure, quality issue or other failure affecting RTX's or its customers' or suppliers' products or systems; (21) cybersecurity, including cyber-attacks on RTX's information technology infrastructure, products, suppliers, customers and partners, and cybersecurity-related regulations; (22) insufficient indemnity or insurance coverage; (23) artificial intelligence and other technological developments; (24) our intellectual property and certain third-party intellectual property; (25) threats to RTX facilities and personnel, or those of its suppliers or customers, as well as public health crises, damaging weather, acts of nature or other similar events outside of RTX's control that may affect RTX or its suppliers or customers; (26) the effect of changes in accounting estimates for our programs on our financial results; (27) the effect of changes in pension and other postretirement plan estimates and assumptions and contributions; (28) an impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets; (29) the effects of climate change and climate-related regulations, customer and market demands, products and technologies; and (30) the intended qualification of (1) the United Technologies Corporation (UTC) and Raytheon Company merger as a tax-free reorganization and (2) the spin-offs by UTC of Otis Worldwide Corporation and Carrier Global Corporation into separate independent companies and other internal restructurings as tax-free to us (formerly known as UTC) and former UTC shareowners, in each case, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in forward-looking statements, see the reports of RTX filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and RTX assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Sales $ 22,478

$ 20,089

$ 64,365

$ 59,115 Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales 17,898

16,055

51,293

47,940

Research and development 684

751

2,018

2,126

Selling, general, and administrative 1,436

1,389

4,457

4,232

Total costs and expenses 20,018

18,195

57,768

54,298 Other income (expense), net 63

134

107

(390) Operating profit 2,523

2,028

6,704

4,427

Non-service pension income (364)

(374)

(1,081)

(1,134)

Interest expense, net 449

496

1,349

1,376 Income before income taxes 2,438

1,906

6,436

4,185

Income tax expense 432

371

1,080

732 Net income 2,006

1,535

5,356

3,453

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings 88

63

246

161 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,918

$ 1,472

$ 5,110

$ 3,292

















Earnings Per Share attributable to common shareowners:















Basic $ 1.43

$ 1.10

$ 3.81

$ 2.47

Diluted $ 1.41

$ 1.09

$ 3.77

$ 2.45

















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:















Basic shares 1,343.1

1,333.2

1,340.2

1,331.4

Diluted shares 1,358.4

1,346.2

1,354.7

1,341.8

RTX Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit (Loss)



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted

Reported Adjusted Net Sales





















Collins Aerospace $ 7,621 $ 7,621

$ 7,075 $ 7,075

$ 22,460 $ 22,460

$ 20,747 $ 20,747 Pratt & Whitney 8,423 8,423

7,239 7,239

23,420 23,420

20,497 20,497 Raytheon 7,045 7,045

6,386 6,386

20,386 20,386

19,556 19,626 Total segments 23,089 23,089

20,700 20,700

66,266 66,266

60,800 60,870 Eliminations and other (611) (611)

(611) (611)

(1,901) (1,901)

(1,685) (1,685) Consolidated $ 22,478 $ 22,478

$ 20,089 $ 20,089

$ 64,365 $ 64,365

$ 59,115 $ 59,185























Operating Profit (Loss)





















Collins Aerospace $ 1,260 $ 1,194

$ 1,062 $ 1,096

$ 3,521 $ 3,670

$ 3,029 $ 3,289 Pratt & Whitney 751 751

557 597

1,823 1,949

1,511 1,564 Raytheon 859 859

647 661

2,342 2,346

1,770 2,000 Total segments 2,870 2,804

2,266 2,354

7,686 7,965

6,310 6,853 Eliminations and other (14) (14)

(14) (14)

22 (19)

(55) (55) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items (25) (23)

100 (71)

(110) (94)

(926) (103) FAS/CAS operating adjustment 199 199

210 210

570 570

636 636 Acquisition accounting adjustments (507) -

(534) -

(1,464) -

(1,538) - Consolidated $ 2,523 $ 2,966

$ 2,028 $ 2,479

$ 6,704 $ 8,422

$ 4,427 $ 7,331























Segment Operating Profit Margin

















Collins Aerospace 16.5 % 15.7 %

15.0 % 15.5 %

15.7 % 16.3 %

14.6 % 15.9 % Pratt & Whitney 8.9 % 8.9 %

7.7 % 8.2 %

7.8 % 8.3 %

7.4 % 7.6 % Raytheon 12.2 % 12.2 %

10.1 % 10.4 %

11.5 % 11.5 %

9.1 % 10.2 % Total segment 12.4 % 12.1 %

10.9 % 11.4 %

11.6 % 12.0 %

10.4 % 11.3 %

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 (dollars in millions) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,966

$ 5,578 Accounts receivable, net 12,837

10,976 Contract assets, net 16,604

14,570 Inventory, net 13,806

12,768 Other assets, current 7,905

7,241 Total current assets 57,118

51,133 Customer financing assets 2,071

2,246 Fixed assets, net 16,325

16,089 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,899

1,864 Goodwill 53,311

52,789 Intangible assets, net 32,260

33,443 Other assets 5,688

5,297 Total assets $ 168,672

$ 162,861







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, and Equity





Short-term borrowings $ 215

$ 183 Accounts payable 14,552

12,897 Accrued employee compensation 2,937

2,620 Other accrued liabilities 14,835

14,831 Contract liabilities 20,111

18,616 Long-term debt currently due 584

2,352 Total current liabilities 53,234

51,499 Long-term debt 38,260

38,726 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,650

1,632 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations 1,981

2,104 Other long-term liabilities 7,154

6,942 Total liabilities 102,279

100,903 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 34

35 Shareowners' Equity:





Common stock 37,869

37,434 Treasury stock (26,937)

(27,112) Retained earnings 56,014

53,589 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,432)

(3,755) Total shareowners' equity 64,514

60,156 Noncontrolling interest 1,845

1,767 Total equity 66,359

61,923 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 168,672

$ 162,861

RTX Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating Activities:













Net income $ 2,006

$ 1,535

$ 5,356

$ 3,453 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities from:













Depreciation and amortization 1,091

1,094

3,219

3,225 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 477

(304)

598

(119) Stock compensation cost 113

105

337

328 Net periodic pension income (320)

(326)

(956)

(992) Share-based 401(k) matching contributions 128

69

435

215 Gain on sale of Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business, net of transaction costs -

-

-

(415) Change in:













Accounts receivable (351)

349

(1,488)

936 Contract assets (934)

(996)

(2,124)

(2,453) Inventory 182

(344)

(1,015)

(1,705) Other current assets (879)

(459)

(979)

(242) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,237

1,082

2,096

2,327 Contract liabilities 986

684

1,329

1,196 Other operating activities, net (97)

34

(406)

(156) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,639

2,523

6,402

5,598 Investing Activities:













Capital expenditures (614)

(552)

(1,657)

(1,556) Dispositions of businesses, net of cash transferred 1,188

-

1,188

1,283 Increase in other intangible assets (121)

(129)

(347)

(447) Receipts from settlements of derivative contracts, net 42

32

187

3 Other investing activities, net (24)

(66)

(87)

(38) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 471

(715)

(716)

(755) Financing Activities:













Repayment of long-term debt (1,500)

-

(2,289)

(1,700) Change in commercial paper, net (1,432)

-

-

- Change in other short-term borrowings, net (12)

(12)

6

31 Dividends paid (910)

(823)

(2,660)

(2,415) Repurchase of common stock -

(294)

(50)

(394) Other financing activities, net (69)

(29)

(339)

(271) Net cash flows used in financing activities (3,923)

(1,158)

(5,332)

(4,749) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10)

23

44

11 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,177

673

398

105 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 4,827

6,058

5,606

6,626 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 6,004

6,731

6,004

6,731 Less: Restricted cash, included in Other assets, current and Other assets 38

49

38

49 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,966

$ 6,682

$ 5,966

$ 6,682

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Collins Aerospace













Net sales $ 7,621

$ 7,075

$ 22,460

$ 20,747 Operating profit $ 1,260

$ 1,062

$ 3,521

$ 3,029 Restructuring (17)

(12)

(169)

(30) Gain on sale of business, net of transaction and other related costs (1) 95

-

95

- Charge associated with initiating alternative titanium sources (1) -

-

-

(175) Segment and portfolio transformation and divestiture costs (1) (12)

(22)

(75)

(55) Adjusted operating profit $ 1,194

$ 1,096

$ 3,670

$ 3,289 Adjusted operating profit margin 15.7 %

15.5 %

16.3 %

15.9 % Pratt & Whitney













Net sales $ 8,423

$ 7,239

$ 23,420

$ 20,497 Operating profit $ 751

$ 557

$ 1,823

$ 1,511 Restructuring -

(13)

(18)

(46) Insurance settlement -

7

-

27 Expected settlement of a litigation matter (1) -

(34)

-

(34) Customer bankruptcy (1) -

-

(108)

- Adjusted operating profit $ 751

$ 597

$ 1,949

$ 1,564 Adjusted operating profit margin 8.9 %

8.2 %

8.3 %

7.6 % Raytheon













Net sales $ 7,045

$ 6,386

$ 20,386

$ 19,556 Contract termination (1) -

-

-

(70) Adjusted net sales $ 7,045

$ 6,386

$ 20,386

$ 19,626 Operating profit $ 859

$ 647

$ 2,342

$ 1,770 Restructuring -

(14)

(4)

(30) Gain on sale of business, net of transaction and other related costs (1) -

-

-

375 Contract termination (1) -

-

-

(575) Adjusted operating profit $ 859

$ 661

$ 2,346

$ 2,000 Adjusted operating profit margin 12.2 %

10.4 %

11.5 %

10.2 % Eliminations and Other













Net sales $ (611)

$ (611)

$ (1,901)

$ (1,685) Operating profit (loss) $ (14)

$ (14)

$ 22

$ (55) Gain on Investment (1) -

-

41

- Adjusted operating loss $ (14)

$ (14)

$ (19)

$ (55) Corporate expenses and other unallocated items













Operating profit (loss) $ (25)

$ 100

$ (110)

$ (926) Restructuring (2)

(6)

(11)

(9) Tax audit settlements and closures (1) -

-

(5)

(68) Segment and portfolio transformation and divestiture costs (1) -

(3)

-

(8) Legal matters (1) -

-

-

(918) Tax matters and related indemnification (1) -

180

-

180 Adjusted operating loss $ (23)

$ (71)

$ (94)

$ (103) FAS/CAS Operating Adjustment













Operating profit $ 199

$ 210

$ 570

$ 636 Acquisition Accounting Adjustments













Operating loss $ (507)

$ (534)

$ (1,464)

$ (1,538) Acquisition accounting adjustments (507)

(534)

(1,464)

(1,538) Adjusted operating profit $ -

$ -

$ -

$ - RTX Consolidated













Net sales $ 22,478

$ 20,089

$ 64,365

$ 59,115 Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Net sales above (1) -

-

-

(70) Adjusted net sales $ 22,478

$ 20,089

$ 64,365

$ 59,185 Operating profit $ 2,523

$ 2,028

$ 6,704

$ 4,427 Restructuring (19)

(45)

(202)

(115) Acquisition accounting adjustments (507)

(534)

(1,464)

(1,538) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit above (1) 83

128

(52)

(1,251) Adjusted operating profit $ 2,966

$ 2,479

$ 8,422

$ 7,331

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Adjustments" below for a description of these adjustments.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Adjusted Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate



Quarter Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions - Income (Expense)) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to common shareowners $ 1,918

$ 1,472

$ 5,110

$ 3,292 Total Restructuring (19)

(45)

(202)

(115) Total Acquisition accounting adjustments (507)

(534)

(1,464)

(1,538) Total net significant and/or non-recurring items included in Operating profit (1) 83

128

(52)

(1,251) Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Non-service Pension Income













Non-service pension restructuring -

(4)

-

(9) Pension curtailment related to sale of business (1) -

-

-

9 Significant non-recurring and non-operational items included in Interest Expense, Net













Tax audit settlements and closures (1) -

-

54

78 Tax matters and related indemnification (1) -

(11)

-

(11) International tax matter (1) -

-

(35)

- Tax effect of restructuring and net significant and/or non-recurring items above 50

148

330

364 Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Income Tax Expense













Tax audit settlements and closures (1) -

-

59

296 Tax matters and related indemnification (1) -

(156)

-

(156) Significant and/or non-recurring items included in Noncontrolling Interest













Noncontrolling interest share of charges related to an insurance settlement -

(2)

-

(9) Less: Impact on net income attributable to common shareowners (393)

(476)

(1,310)

(2,342) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareowners $ 2,311

$ 1,948

$ 6,420

$ 5,634















Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.41

$ 1.09

$ 3.77

$ 2.45 Impact on Diluted Earnings Per Share (0.29)

(0.36)

(0.97)

(1.75) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.70

$ 1.45

$ 4.74

$ 4.20















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding













Reported Diluted 1,358.4

1,346.2

1,354.7

1,341.8 Impact of dilutive shares -

-

-

- Adjusted Diluted 1,358.4

1,346.2

1,354.7

1,341.8















Effective Tax Rate 17.7 %

19.5 %

16.8 %

17.5 % Impact on Effective Tax Rate 1.0 %

4.2 %

(1.3) %

(0.1) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 16.7 %

15.3 %

18.1 %

17.6 %

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Adjustments" below for a description of these adjustments.

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Segment Operating Profit Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin



Quarter Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net Sales $ 22,478

$ 20,089

$ 64,365

$ 59,115 Reconciliation to segment net sales:













Eliminations and other 611

611

1,901

1,685 Segment Net Sales $ 23,089

$ 20,700

$ 66,266

$ 60,800 Reconciliation to adjusted segment net sales:













Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1) -

-

-

(70) Adjusted Segment Net Sales $ 23,089

$ 20,700

$ 66,266

$ 60,870















Operating Profit $ 2,523

$ 2,028

$ 6,704

$ 4,427 Operating Profit Margin 11.2 %

10.1 %

10.4 %

7.5 % Reconciliation to segment operating profit:













Eliminations and other 14

14

(22)

55 Corporate expenses and other unallocated items 25

(100)

110

926 FAS/CAS operating adjustment (199)

(210)

(570)

(636) Acquisition accounting adjustments 507

534

1,464

1,538 Segment Operating Profit $ 2,870

$ 2,266

$ 7,686

$ 6,310 Segment Operating Profit Margin 12.4 %

10.9 %

11.6 %

10.4 % Reconciliation to adjusted segment operating profit:













Restructuring (17)

(39)

(191)

(106) Net significant and/or non-recurring items (1) 83

(49)

(88)

(437) Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $ 2,804

$ 2,354

$ 7,965

$ 6,853 Adjusted Segment Operating Profit Margin 12.1 %

11.4 %

12.0 %

11.3 %

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Adjustments" below for a description of these adjustments.

RTX Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Quarter Ended September 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2025

2024 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 4,639

$ 2,523 Capital expenditures (614)

(552) Free cash flow $ 4,025

$ 1,971









Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) 2025

2024 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 6,402

$ 5,598 Capital expenditures (1,657)

(1,556) Free cash flow $ 4,745

$ 4,042

RTX Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results Organic Sales Reconciliation



Quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) Total Reported

Change Acquisitions &

Divestitures

Change FX / Other

Change (2) Organic Change

Prior Year

Adjusted Sales (1) Organic Change

as a % of

Adjusted Sales Collins Aerospace $ 546 $ (263) $ 26 $ 783

$ 7,075 11 % Pratt & Whitney 1,184 - 4 1,180

7,239 16 % Raytheon 659 - - 659

6,386 10 % Eliminations and Other (3) - 8 (4) (4)

(611) 1 % Consolidated $ 2,389 $ (255) $ 26 $ 2,618

$ 20,089 13 %





(1) For the full Non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted sales refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results - Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin." (2) Includes other significant non-operational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals. (3) FX/Other Change includes the transactional impact of foreign exchange hedging at Pratt & Whitney Canada, which is included in Pratt & Whitney's FX/Other Change, but excluded for Consolidated RTX.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions) Total Reported

Change Acquisitions &

Divestitures

Change FX / Other

Change (2) Organic Change

Prior Year

Adjusted Sales (1) Organic Change

as a % of

Adjusted Sales Collins Aerospace $ 1,713 $ (326) $ 33 $ 2,006

$ 20,747 10 % Pratt & Whitney 2,923 - 2 2,921

20,497 14 % Raytheon 830 (460) 70 1,220

19,626 6 % Eliminations and Other (3) (216) 9 - (225)

(1,685) 13 % Consolidated $ 5,250 $ (777) $ 105 $ 5,922

$ 59,185 10 %





(1) For the full Non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted sales refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Results - Adjusted Sales, Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin." (2) Includes other significant non-operational items and/or significant operational items that may occur at irregular intervals. (3) FX/Other Change includes the transactional impact of foreign exchange hedging at Pratt & Whitney Canada, which is included in Pratt & Whitney's FX/Other Change, but excluded for Consolidated RTX.

Non-GAAP Financial Adjustments

Non-GAAP Adjustments Description Segment and portfolio transformation and divestiture costs The quarters and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 include certain segment and portfolio transformation costs incurred in connection with the 2023 completed segment realignment as well as separation costs incurred in advance of the completion of certain divestitures. Charge associated with initiating alternative titanium sources The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a net pre-tax charge of $0.2 billion related to the recognition of unfavorable purchase commitments and an impairment of contract fulfillment costs associated with initiating alternative titanium sources at Collins. These charges were recorded as a result of the Canadian government's imposition of new sanctions in February 2024, which included U.S.- and German-based Russian-owned entities from which we source titanium for use in our Canadian operations. Management has determined that these impacts are directly attributable to the sanctions, incremental to similar costs incurred for reasons other than those related to the sanctions and has determined that the nature of the charge is considered significant and unusual, and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Expected settlement of a litigation matter The quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a pre-tax charge of $34 million reflecting the expected settlement value relating to a litigation matter at Pratt & Whitney. Management has determined that the impact is directly attributable to the expected legal settlement and that the nature of the charge is considered non-operational, and therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Customer bankruptcy The nine months ended September 30, 2025 include a net pre-tax charge of approximately $0.1 billion related to a customer bankruptcy. The charge primarily relates to contract asset exposures with the customer. Management has determined that the nature and significance of the charge is considered unusual and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Contract termination The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a pre-tax charge of $0.6 billion related to the termination of a fixed price development contract with a foreign customer at Raytheon. The charge includes the write-off of remaining contract assets and settlement with the customer. Management has determined that these impacts are directly attributable to the termination, incremental to similar costs incurred for reasons other than those attributable to the termination and has determined that the nature of the pre-tax charge is considered significant and unusual and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Gain on sale of business, net of transaction and other related costs The quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes a pre-tax gain, net of transaction and other related costs, of $0.1 billion associated with the completed sale of the actuation and flight control business at Collins. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a pre-tax gain, net of transaction and other related costs, of $0.4 billion associated with the completed sale of the Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services (CIS) business at Raytheon. Management has determined that the nature of the net gain on each divestiture is considered significant and non-operational, and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Gain on investment The nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes a pre-tax gain of $41 million related to the increase in fair value on an investment. Management has determined that the nature of the gain on investment to be significant and non-operational, and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Tax audit settlements and closures The nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes a tax benefit of $59 million and a pre-tax benefit on the reversal of $54 million of interest accruals both recognized as a result of the closure of the examination phase of multiple state tax audits. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a tax benefit of $0.3 billion recognized as a result of the closure of the examination phase of multiple federal tax audits. In addition, in the nine months ended September 30, 2024 there was a pre-tax charge of $68 million for the write-off of certain tax related indemnity receivables and a pre-tax gain on the reversal of $78 million of interest accruals, both directly associated with these tax audit settlements. Management has determined that the nature of these impacts related to the tax audit settlements and closures is considered significant and non-operational, and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Legal matters The nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes charges of $0.9 billion related to the resolution of several outstanding legal matters. The charge includes an additional accrual of $0.3 billion to resolve the previously disclosed criminal and civil government investigations of defective pricing claims for certain legacy Raytheon Company contracts entered into between 2011 and 2013 and in 2017; an additional accrual of $0.4 billion to resolve the previously disclosed criminal and civil government investigations of improper payments made by Raytheon Company and its joint venture, Thales-Raytheon Systems, in connection with certain Middle East contracts since 2012; and an accrual of $0.3 billion related to certain voluntarily disclosed export controls violations, primarily identified in connection with the integration of Rockwell Collins and, to a lesser extent, Raytheon Company, including certain violations that were resolved pursuant to a consent agreement with the Department of State. Management has determined that these impacts are directly attributable to these legacy legal matters and that the nature of the charges are considered significant and unusual, and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance. Tax matters and related indemnification The quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes the impact of a recent favorable international tax court ruling related to certain tax payments made by a previously separated entity. As a result of this ruling, and the expected reimbursement of international taxes to the previously separated entity, the Company will owe additional U.S. income tax of $0.2 billion and related interest. The Company recorded a pre-tax benefit of $0.2 billion to recognize recovery of the additional taxes and interest owed pursuant to a tax matters agreement entered into in connection with the separation. There was no net income impact in 2024 as a result of this adjustment. We also recognized an income tax benefit of $56 million in response to favorable U.S. Tax Court rulings issued to unrelated taxpayers, but with facts similar to ours. The nature of the tax item in the rulings is subject to the tax matters agreement with previously separated entities, and, therefore, we recorded a pre-tax charge of $32 million for the indemnified amounts. Management has determined that the nature of these impacts to both pre-tax income and income tax expense is considered significant and non-operational, and, therefore, not indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

