Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement will consist of up to 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company.

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.65 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Private Placement. If, following the closing date of the Private Placement, the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") equals or exceeds $0.90 per Share for a period of ten consecutive trading days during the exercise period, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date which is 30 trading days from the date notice is given by the Company, by way of dissemination of a news release, to the holders of the Warrants.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the securities sold under the Private Placement will be offered in all Provinces of Canada except Québec pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Subject to the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the securities issuable from the sale of Units to Canadian resident subscribers will not be subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Private Placement that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://valkea.ca/investors/life-offering-document/. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Private Placement may be closed in one or more tranches. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

At Closing, the Company may pay a cash finder's fee equal to 6% of gross proceeds introduced by eligible finders. Also, the Company may grant to eligible finders, finder's warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units introduced by the finder on the same terms and conditions as the Warrants comprising the Units.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration and working capital purposes.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources is at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Forward-Looking Statements

