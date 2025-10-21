Balchem Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

MONTVALE, N.J., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) reported today financial results for its 2025 fiscal third quarter ended September 30, 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net sales of $267.6 million, net earnings of $40.3 million, adjusted EBITDA(a) of $71.4 million, and free cash flow(a) of $50.7 million.

Ted Harris, Chairman, President and CEO of Balchem said, "In the third quarter, our company continued to deliver strong growth, fueled by the ongoing market penetration of our unique portfolio of specialty nutrients and delivery systems, and the favorable 'better for you' trends within the food and nutrition markets that are well aligned with our food ingredient formulation systems and capabilities."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Record net sales of $267.6 million, an increase of $27.6 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior year quarter.

GAAP net earnings were $40.3 million, an increase of 19.1%, from the prior year quarter.

Record adjusted EBITDA was $71.4 million, an increase of 11.0%, from the prior year quarter.

GAAP earnings per share of $1.24 compared to $1.03 in the prior year quarter and record adjusted earnings per share (a) of $1.35 compared to $1.13 in the prior year quarter.

of $1.35 compared to $1.13 in the prior year quarter. Cash flows from operations were $65.6 million, with free cash flow (a) of $50.7 million.

of $50.7 million. Sales and earnings from operations growth in all three of our reporting segments.





Recent Highlights:

Balchem has received the necessary approvals to move forward with the project to build its new state-of-the-art food ingredient and nutraceutical microencapsulation manufacturing facility in Orange County, NY, which will more than double capacity for its fast-growing microencapsulation technologies.

We have seen good results year to date from our sponsored research efforts with five new studies being published in the third quarter, one of which being the long awaited choline "biomarker" study, a double-blind randomized control feeding study at the University of North Carolina that successfully identified that choline and betaine concentrations in plasma, when measured together, do indeed predict dietary choline intake in healthy humans.

Strong cash flows in the third quarter enabled us to make net repayments on our revolving debt of $36.0 million, bringing our net debt (b) to $88.9 million, with an overall leverage ratio (c) on a net debt basis of 0.3 times.





Mr. Harris said, "The third quarter was another excellent quarter for Balchem. We delivered record financial results, with strong growth in all three of our reporting segments, while continuing to make good progress on our strategic growth initiatives."

Results for Period EndedSeptember 30, 2025 (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 267,558 $ 239,940 $ 773,544 $ 713,680 Gross margin 95,453 85,361 276,734 249,869 Operating expenses 40,874 37,369 119,698 114,404 Earnings from operations 54,579 47,992 157,036 135,465 Interest and other expenses 2,535 4,099 8,041 13,496 Earnings before income tax expense 52,044 43,893 148,995 121,969 Income tax expense 11,755 10,056 33,375 27,077 Net earnings $ 40,289 $ 33,837 $ 115,620 $ 94,892 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.24 $ 1.03 $ 3.54 $ 2.90 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 71,447 $ 64,379 $ 206,961 $ 187,515 Adjusted net earnings(a) $ 43,982 $ 36,928 $ 125,560 $ 106,089 Adjusted net earnings per common share(a) $ 1.35 $ 1.13 $ 3.84 $ 3.25 Shares used in the calculations of diluted and adjusted net earnings per common share 32,595 32,783 32,702 32,686

(a) See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. (b) Net debt is defined as the outstanding balance on our revolving loan less cash and cash equivalents. (c) Leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.





Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025:

The Human Nutrition and Health segment generated record sales of $174.1 million, an increase of $21.8 million, or 14.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales within both the nutrients business and the food ingredients and solutions businesses. Record earnings from operations for this segment of $40.8 million increased $5.3 million, or 14.8%, compared to $35.6 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales and a favorable mix, partially offset by certain higher manufacturing input costs and higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, record adjusted earnings from operations(a) for this segment were $44.1 million, compared to $39.0 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 13.2%.

The Animal Nutrition and Health segment generated quarterly sales of $56.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 6.6%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher sales in both the ruminant and monogastric species markets. Third quarter earnings from operations for this segment of $3.7 million increased $0.2 million, or 5.2%, compared to $3.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the aforementioned higher sales and a favorable mix, partially offset by certain higher manufacturing input costs and higher operating expenses. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $4.0 million for both the current and prior year quarter.

The Specialty Products segment generated quarterly sales of $35.7 million, an increase of $2.5 million, or 7.5%, compared to the prior year quarter, due to higher sales in both the performance gases and plant nutrition businesses. Record earnings from operations for this segment were $11.5 million, compared to $10.5 million in the prior year comparable quarter, an increase of 9.7%, primarily driven by the aforementioned higher sales. Excluding the effect of non-cash expense associated with amortization of acquired intangible assets and other adjustments, record adjusted earnings from operations for this segment were $12.7 million, compared to $11.7 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 8.8%.

Consolidated quarterly gross margin of $95.5 million increased by $10.1 million, or 11.8%, compared to $85.4 million for the prior year comparable period. Gross margin as a percentage of sales was 35.7% as compared to 35.6% in the prior year period, an increase of 10 basis points. Operating expenses of $40.9 million for the quarter increased $3.5 million from the prior year comparable quarter, primarily due to an increase in professional services and higher compensation-related costs.

Net interest expense was $2.6 million and $4.1 million in the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to lower outstanding borrowings. Our effective tax rates for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were 22.6% and 22.9%, respectively. The lower effective tax rate was primarily due to certain lower state taxes.

Third quarter cash flows provided by operating activities were $65.6 million and free cash flow was $50.7 million. The $217.3 million of net working capital on September 30, 2025 included a cash balance of $65.1 million. Significant cash payments during the quarter included net repayments on the revolving loan of $36.0 million, repurchases of common stock of $15.4 million, and capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired of $14.9 million.

Ted Harris said, "Once again, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Balchem team for their contributions to the excellent performance of the company, and for continuing to advance our strategic priorities."

Quarterly Conference Call

Segment Information

Balchem Corporation reports three business segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition and Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged performance gases for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. Sales and production of products outside of our reportable segments and other minor business activities are included in "Other and Unallocated".

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our expectation or belief concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share repurchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are based on the Company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the Company's control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the Company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the Company makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, its Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in its other SEC filings. Reference should be made to such factors and all forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($ in 000's)

Business Segment Net Sales: Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Human Nutrition and Health $ 174,088 $ 152,283 $ 493,318 $ 452,955 Animal Nutrition and Health 56,376 52,906 169,681 156,384 Specialty Products 35,683 33,191 106,143 99,898 Other(d) 1,411 1,560 4,402 4,443 Total $ 267,558 $ 239,940 $ 773,544 $ 713,680 (d)Other consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation.

Business Segment Earnings Before Income Taxes: Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Human Nutrition and Health $ 40,831 $ 35,578 $ 117,147 $ 102,202 Animal Nutrition and Health 3,713 3,529 12,463 8,282 Specialty Products 11,534 10,516 32,388 29,943 Other and Unallocated(e) (1,499 ) (1,631 ) (4,962 ) (4,962 ) Interest and other expenses (2,535 ) (4,099 ) (8,041 ) (13,496 ) Total $ 52,044 $ 43,893 $ 148,995 $ 121,969 (e)Other and Unallocated consists of a few minor businesses which individually do not meet the quantitative thresholds for separate presentation and corporate expenses that have not been allocated to a segment. Unallocated corporate expenses consist of transaction and integration costs of $333 and $1,227 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively, and $223 and $795 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Selected Balance Sheet Items (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

(unaudited)

Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,093 $ 49,515 Accounts receivable, net 131,542 119,662 Inventories 132,435 130,802 Other current assets 14,645 13,791 Total current assets 343,715 313,770 Property, plant and equipment, net 297,842 282,154 Goodwill 816,494 780,030 Intangible assets with finite lives, net 167,459 165,050 Right of use assets 17,489 17,050 Other assets 18,032 17,317 Total non-current assets 1,317,316 1,261,601 Total assets $ 1,661,031 $ 1,575,371 Current liabilities $ 126,369 $ 157,685 Revolving loan 154,000 190,000 Deferred income taxes 47,602 43,722 Other long-term obligations 35,196 34,051 Total liabilities 363,167 425,458 Stockholders' equity 1,297,864 1,149,913 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,661,031 $ 1,575,371

Balchem Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 115,620 $ 94,892 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 33,969 37,077 Stock compensation expense 14,298 12,787 Other adjustments (1,692 ) (1,022 ) Changes in assets and liabilities (12,914 ) (14,052 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 149,281 129,682 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and intangible assets acquired (27,275 ) (22,936 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (323 ) - Proceeds from the sale of assets 267 272 Investment in affiliates (144 ) (113 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,475 ) (22,777 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving loan 70,000 26,000 Principal payments on revolving loan (106,000 ) (108,569 ) Principal payments on finance leases (145 ) (169 ) Proceeds from stock options exercised 6,867 15,084 Dividends paid (28,276 ) (25,572 ) Repurchases of common stock (54,008 ) (5,376 ) Net cash used in financing activities (111,562 ) (98,602 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 5,334 944 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,578 9,247 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 49,515 64,447 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 65,093 $ 73,694

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with United States (U.S.) generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are helpful in understanding and comparing our past financial performance and our future results. The non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings from operations, adjusted net earnings and the related adjusted per diluted share amounts, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, free cash flow, and net debt. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company exclude certain business combination accounting adjustments and certain other items related to acquisitions, certain equity compensation, nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense (income), and certain one-time or unusual transactions. Detailed non-GAAP adjustments are described in the reconciliation tables below and also explained in the related footnotes. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as alternatives to the related GAAP measures.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Table 1

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of adjusted gross margin GAAP gross margin $ 95,453 $ 85,361 $ 276,734 $ 249,869 Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases(1) 739 693 2,156 2,104 Adjusted gross margin $ 96,192 $ 86,054 $ 278,890 $ 251,973 Reconciliation of adjusted earnings from operations GAAP earnings from operations $ 54,579 $ 47,992 $ 157,036 $ 135,465 Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases(1) 4,394 3,854 12,819 15,559 Transaction and integration costs(2) 333 223 1,227 704 Restructuring costs(3) - 521 (192 ) 521 Impairment charge(4) - 255 - 255 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense(5) 404 406 839 922 Adjusted earnings from operations $ 59,710 $ 53,251 $ 171,729 $ 153,426 Reconciliation of adjusted net earnings GAAP net earnings $ 40,289 $ 33,837 $ 115,620 $ 94,892 Amortization of intangible assets and finance leases(1) 4,467 3,926 13,035 15,775 Transaction and integration costs(2) 333 223 1,227 704 Restructuring costs(3) - 521 (192 ) 521 Impairment charge(4) - 255 - 255 Income tax adjustment(6) (1,107 ) (1,834 ) (4,130 ) (6,058 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 43,982 $ 36,928 $ 125,560 $ 106,089 Adjusted net earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.13 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

Table 2

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2025

2024

2025 2024

Net earnings - as reported $ 40,289 $ 33,837 $ 115,620 $ 94,892 Add back: Provision for income taxes 11,755 10,056 33,375 27,077 Interest and other expenses 2,535 4,099 8,041 13,496 Depreciation and amortization 11,481 10,831 33,753 36,861 EBITDA 66,060 58,823 190,789 172,326 Add back: Non-cash compensation expense related to equity awards 4,650 4,151 14,298 12,787 Transaction and integration costs(2) 333 223 1,227 704 Restructuring costs(3) - 521 (192 ) 521 Impairment charge(4) - 255 - 255 Nonqualified deferred compensation plan expense(5) 404 406 839 922 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,447 $ 64,379 $ 206,961 $ 187,515

Table 3

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Effective Tax

Rate 2024 Effective Tax

Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 11,755 22.6 % $ 10,056 22.9 % Impact of ASU 2016-09(7) 21 625 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 11,776 22.6 % $ 10,681 24.3 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Effective Tax

Rate 2024 Effective Tax

Rate GAAP Income Tax Expense $ 33,375 22.4 % $ 27,077 22.2 % Impact of ASU 2016-09(7) 894 1,952 Adjusted Income Tax Expense $ 34,269 23.0 % $ 29,029 23.8 %

Table 4

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 65,572 $ 51,302 $ 149,281 $ 129,682 Capital expenditures and proceeds from the sale of assets (14,891 ) (9,065 ) (26,866 ) (22,240 ) Free cash flow $ 50,681 $ 42,237 $ 122,415 $ 107,442