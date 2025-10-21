Nobel Resources Corp.: Nobel Resources Issued Diamond Drill Permits for Cuprita Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX - V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce all necessary permits have been received to commence drilling at Cuprita (the "Project") as early as November. This will be the first ever drill campaign at Cuprita. A notice was filed by the Company with the Copiapo office of Servicio Nacional de Geologia y Minera (SERNAGEOMIN) during the week of Oct 12th. The Company intends to move quickly and drill the highly perspective Cuprita project. The first phase of drilling on Cuprita is expected to include diamond drill holes drilled from eight initial platforms, additional platforms will be added based on results.

About Cuprita

Curprita is a highly prospective copper porphyry project in the Atacama region of northern Chile. Cuprita is part of the Metallogenic Paleocene Porphyry Copper Belt that hosts several major porphyry copper deposits such as El Salvador, Cerro Colorado, Spence, Sierra Gorda, Fortuna, as well as several gold deposits. The Project sits on a very important north-northeast trending major structural corridor crosscut by a Northwest trending secondary structure. This structural setting is almost identical to the structural setting of the world class Spence, Sierra Gorda and El Salvador porphyry deposits to the north. Nobel geologists have identified multiple key geologic characteristics consistent with a potentially buried porphyry.

During recent field campaigns, Nobel geologists identified a leach cap at Cuprita with an associated copper, lead and zinc anomaly in soils. The leach cap and soil anomaly are located adjacent to a ground magnetic low and are situated near the intersection of a major north-northeast striking fault structure with numerous northwest striking quartz veins with copper oxides. Intersecting major faults is a common, if not essential, structural control for the emplacement of copper-gold porphyries in the region (Figure 1).

The presence of strongly anomalous copper in soil on the flanks of the leach cap is an important positive indicator supporting the potential for a buried mineralized porphyry deposit at the Cuprita project. The highest copper in soils values identified to date occur southeast of the outcropping leach cap (Figure 1). Much of the soil anomaly exhibits soil values more 300% above the expected background levels of the area. In addition, the leach cap and soils anomaly are coincidental with a ground magnetic low (figure 2) which is a common indicator associated with mineralized systems in the region, where hydrothermal processes have replaced the magnetic minerals.

The presence of a leach cap at Cuprita is exceptionally encouraging in a regional context. Leach caps are a key feature of intact porphyry systems in this region (Figure 4, Conceptual Model). Recirculation of acidic fluids from the buried porphyry below often leave a bleached or iron oxide "rusty" appearance on surface. The leach cap identified by Nobel geologists exhibits classic hydrothermal alteration similar to that found above a buried porphyry. The presence of copper oxides, quartz veins and remanent sulfides indicates potential for mineralization under the leach cap, which fits the classic geological model for the region.

Geological mapping has also identified a large area of tourmaline breccias covering much of the target, also considered an additional favorable pathfinder, characteristic of productive porphyry systems.

Larry Guy, Chaiman and CEO of Nobel, states: "With the field work now completed and drill permits in hand we are very excited to be the first to drill Cuprita. The classic signature of a buried porphyry at Cuprita can't be ignored. We are excited to get the drill turning. Nobel's outstanding portfolio of additional exploration projects in Chile will be tested in 2026."

Figure 1: Compilation map showing the location of the extensive leached cap (lithocap) and associated structures, quartz-copper veins, soil geochemical anomalies, tourmaline breccias associated with a magnetic low, that comprise the key criteria for a mineralized porphyry target.





Figure 2: Location of the proposed prioritized drill holes in the most prospectives identified zones showing geophysical mag anomaly and outcropping mineralized veins.





Figure 3: Section View IP 7055700N Chargeability Inversion. Projected proposed drill holes 2 and 3.





Figure 4. Conceptual model for the Cuprita porphyry target (modified after Halley et al.,

2015). The key geological components for the classic mineralized Andean porphyry model have been identified at the Cuprita target.









Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. David Gower, P.Geo., as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Gower is a consultant of Nobel and is not considered independent of the Company.

About Nobel

Nobel Resources is a Canadian resource company focused on identifying and developing prospective mineral projects. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success.

