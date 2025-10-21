Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $16.0 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, and $13.1 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (3rd Quarter 2025 versus 2nd Quarter 2025)

Income Statement

Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.6 million compared to $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 Net interest margin increased four-basis points to 4.34% due to a four-basis point decline in cost of funds to 78 basis points

Provision for credit losses increased by $1.3 million to $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 - net loan charge-offs were 18-basis points (annualized) of average loans - allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.17% at September 30, 2025

Noninterest income increased by $2.3 million, or 11.6%, due to a $1.2 million increase in other income which included a $0.7 million gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary, and higher mortgage banking revenues of $0.6 million and deposit fees of $0.6 million

Noninterest expense increased by $0.4 million, or 0.9%, due to an increase in other miscellaneous expenses





Balance Sheet

Loan balances decreased by $46.4 million, or 1.7% (average), and decreased by $49.5 million, or 1.9% (end of period)

Deposit balances decreased by $68.4 million, or 1.9% (average), and decreased by $89.9 million, or 2.4% (end of period) due to the seasonal decrease in our public fund balances Noninterest bearing deposits averaged 36.4% of total deposits for the third quarter of 2025 and 36.3% for the year

Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $1.01, or 4.0%

"We are pleased to share another strong report for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by an above-peer ROA of 1.47% and ROE of 11.67%," said William G. Smith, Jr., Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO. "Revenue growth driven by continued net interest margin expansion and higher noninterest income drove the improvement and resulted in a 4% increase in tangible book value per share. We are in a position of strength and look forward to finishing the year strong and continued momentum in 2026."

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $43.6 million compared to $43.2 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $40.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the increase was driven by a $0.5 million increase in investment securities income, a $0.4 million decrease in interest expense, and a $0.1 million increase in overnight funds income, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in loan income. One additional calendar day in the third quarter of 2025 contributed to the improvement. Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $3.0 million increase in investment securities income, a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense, and a $0.5 million increase in overnight funds income, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in loan income. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income for both prior period comparisons. Further, the decrease in deposit interest expense from both prior periods reflected the gradual decrease in our deposit rates. The decrease in loan income compared to both prior periods was due to lower loan balances that was partially offset by favorable rate repricing.

For the first nine months of 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $128.4 million compared to $118.0 million for the same period of 2024 with the increase primarily attributable to a $7.3 million increase in investment securities income, a $2.3 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $2.3 million decrease in deposit interest expense, partially offset by a $1.9 million decrease in loan income. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income. Higher average deposit balances contributed to the increase in overnight funds income. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflected the aforementioned decrease in our deposit rates. The decrease in loan income was due to lower loan balances that was partially offset by favorable rate repricing.

Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 4.34%, an increase of four basis points over the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of 22 basis points over the third quarter of 2024. For the month of September 2025, our net interest margin was 4.41%. For the first nine months of 2025, our net interest margin of 4.28% reflected a 23 basis point increase over the same period of 2024. The improvement in the net interest margin compared to all prior periods reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases at higher yields and lower deposit cost. For the third quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 78 basis points, a decrease of four basis points from the second quarter of 2025 and a 15-basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 80 basis points, 81 basis points, and 92 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $3.3 million which was comparable to the same period of 2024. Activity within the components of the provision (loans held for investment ("HFI") and unfunded loan commitments) for each reported period is provided in the table on page 14. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense for Loans HFI in further detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $22.3 million compared to $20.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $19.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $2.3 million, or 11.6%, increase over the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in other income, a $0.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, and a $0.6 million increase in deposit fees. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $0.7 million gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary (Capital City Strategic Wealth) in the third quarter of 2025, and to a lesser extent higher miscellaneous income. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in the gain on sale margin for loan sales. Fee adjustments made late in the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase in deposit fees and miscellaneous income.

Compared to the third quarter of 2024, the $2.8 million, or 14.4%, increase was primarily due to a $1.1 million increase in other income, a $0.8 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, a $0.4 million increase in wealth management fees, and a $0.4 million increase in deposit fees. The increase in other income reflected the aforementioned gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary and higher miscellaneous income. Higher production volume and gain on sale margin drove the improvement in mortgage banking revenues. The increase in wealth management fees was primarily due to higher retail brokerage fees. The aforementioned fee adjustments drove the improvement in deposit fees.

For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest income totaled $62.3 million compared to $57.2 million for the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a $2.2 million increase in wealth management fees, a $1.6 million increase in mortgage banking revenues, and a $1.1 million increase in other income. The increase in wealth management fees reflected increases in trust fees of $1.1 million and retail brokerage fees of $1.0 million attributable to a combination of new business and higher account valuations. A fee increase implemented in early 2025 also contributed to the increase in trust fees. Higher production volume and gain on sale margin drove the improvement in mortgage banking revenues. The increase in other income reflected the aforementioned gain from the sale of our insurance subsidiary and higher miscellaneous income.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $42.9 million compared to $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $42.9 million for the third quarter of 2024. The $0.4 million, or 0.9%, increase over the second quarter of 2025 reflected a $0.8 million increase in other expense that was partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in compensation expense. The increase in other expense was driven by higher miscellaneous expenses of $0.7 million and professional fees of $0.1 million. The decrease in compensation was primarily due to lower performance-based compensation (cash and stock incentives). Compared to the third quarter of 2024, a $0.3 million increase in compensation expense was offset by a $0.2 million decrease in other expense and a $0.1 million decline in occupancy expense.

For the first nine months of 2025, noninterest expense totaled $124.2 million compared to $123.5 million for the same period of 2024 with the $0.6 million, or 0.5%, increase primarily due to a $4.2 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in other expense and a $0.2 million decrease in occupancy expense. The increase in compensation was due to a $2.6 million increase in salary expense and a $1.6 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $1.3 million, base salaries of $0.6 million (merit based), and commissions of $0.7 million (retail brokerage and mortgage). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a higher cost for associate insurance. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in other real estate expense due to higher gains from the sale of banking facilities, and a $1.4 million decrease in miscellaneous expense (non-service component of pension expense), partially offset by increases in processing expense of $1.4 million (outsource of core processing system), charitable contribution expense of $0.8 million, and professional fees of $0.3 million.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $5.1 million (effective rate of 24.4%) for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $5.0 million (effective rate of 24.9%) for the second quarter of 2025 and $3.0 million (effective rate of 19.1%) for the third quarter of 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, we realized income tax expense of $15.3 million (effective rate of 24.2%) compared to $9.7 million (effective rate of 20.1%) for the same period of 2024. A lower level of tax benefit accrued from a solar tax credit equity fund drove the increase in our effective tax rate compared to the prior year periods. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $3.982 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $50.5 million, or 1.3%, from the second quarter of 2025, and an increase of $59.6 million, or 1.5%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $46.4 million decrease in loans HFI and a $14.1 million decrease in investment securities, partially offset by a $7.4 million increase in overnight funds sold and a $2.6 million increase in loans held for sale ("HFS"). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in earning asset mix reflected a $78.7 million increase in investment securities and a $57.9 million increase in overnight funds sold, partially offset by a $71.2 million decrease in loans HFI and a $5.8 million decrease in loans HFS.

Average loans HFI decreased by $46.4 million, or 1.8%, from the second quarter of 2025 and decreased by $71.2 million, or 2.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the decline reflected decreases in construction loans of $22.4 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $10.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $8.7 million, residential real estate loans of $2.9 million, and commercial loans of $2.7 million, partially offset by a $2.0 million increase in home equity loans. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $55.6 million, consumer loans (primarily auto indirect loans) of $14.4 million, commercial loans of $11.9 million and commercial real estate loans of $6.8 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $12.8 million and residential real estate loans of $7.0 million.

Loans HFI at September 30, 2025, decreased by $49.5 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2025, and decreased by $69.5 million, or 2.6%, from December 31, 2024. Compared to June 30, 2025, the decline was primarily due to decreases in construction loans of $17.4 million, commercial real estate loans of $17.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $11.6 million, and residential real estate loans of $9.0 million, partially offset by a $5.9 million increase in home equity loans. Compared to December 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $63.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $13.6 million, and commercial loans of $10.2 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $14.0 million, residential real estate loans of $8.8 million, and commercial real estate loans of $6.2 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $30.2 million compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2025 and $29.3 million at December 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 14. The slight increase in the allowance over June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to qualitative factor adjustments that were partially offset by lower loan balances. Net loan charge-offs were 18 basis points of average loans for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 9 basis points for the second quarter of 2025. Net loan charge-offs for the nine-months ended September 30, 2025 were 12 basis points compared to 20 basis points for the same period of 2024. At September 30, 2025, the allowance represented 1.17% of loans HFI compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2025, and 1.10% at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $10.0 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $6.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $6.7 million at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.23%, compared to 0.15% at June 30, 2025 and 0.15% at December 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $8.2 million at September 30, 2025, a $1.7 million increase over June 30, 2025 and a $1.9 million increase over December 31, 2024 with the increase over both periods primarily attributable to two home equity loans totaling $1.8 million. Classified loans totaled $26.5 million at September 30, 2025, a $2.1 million decrease from June 30, 2025, and a $6.6 million increase over December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.612 billion for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $68.4 million, or 1.86%, from the second quarter of 2025 and an increase of $11.9 million, or 0.33%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the decrease was attributable to lower public funds balances (primarily NOW accounts) due to the seasonal reduction in those balances, partially offset by higher core deposit balances (primarily noninterest bearing checking, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit). The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected strong growth in core deposit balances, partially offset by the seasonal decline in public fund balances.

At September 30, 2025, total deposits were $3.615 billion, a decrease of $89.9 million, or 2.4%, from June 30 2025, and a decrease of $57.1 million, or 1.6%, from December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to both prior periods was due to a decline in public fund deposits, partially offset by growth in our core deposits. Public funds totaled $497.9 million at September 30, 2025, $596.6 million at June 30, 2025, and $660.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Liquidity

We maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $356.2 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $348.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, the slight increase reflected lower average loan and investment security balances partially offset by lower average deposit balances. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to lower average loan balances.

At September 30, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.625 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $398 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source, as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At September 30, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.66 years and 2.15 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $11.2 million.

Capital

Shareowners' equity was $540.6 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $526.4 million at June 30, 2025, and $495.3 million at December 31, 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, shareowners' equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $47.9 million, a net $7.7 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of common stock of $2.9 million, and stock compensation accretion of $1.4 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $8.8 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners' equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $12.6 million ($0.74 per share) and net adjustments totaling $2.0 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.

At September 30, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 20.59% compared to 19.60% at June 30, 2025, and 18.64% at December 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.73%, 16.81%, and 15.54%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.64%, 11.14%, and 11.05%, respectively, on these dates. At September 30, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as "well-capitalized" under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 10.66% at September 30, 2025, compared to 10.09% and 9.51% at June 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.3 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, and securities brokerage services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and has 62 banking offices and 108 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit https://www.ccbg.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $ 540,635 $ 526,423 $ 512,575 $ 495,317 $ 476,499 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP) 89,095 92,693 92,733 92,773 92,813 Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP) A 451,540 433,730 419,842 402,544 383,686 Total Assets (GAAP) 4,323,774 4,391,753 4,461,233 4,324,932 4,225,316 Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP) 89,095 92,693 92,733 92,773 92,813 Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) B $ 4,234,679 $ 4,299,060 $ 4,368,500 $ 4,232,159 $ 4,132,503 Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) A/B 10.66 % 10.09 % 9.61 % 9.51 % 9.28 % Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP) C 17,115,336 17,097,986 17,072,330 17,018,122 16,980,686 Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP) A/C $ 26.38 $ 25.37 $ 24.59 $ 23.65 $ 22.60

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 Sep 30, 2025 Sep 30, 2024 EARNINGS Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners $ 15,950 $ 15,044 $ 13,118 $ 47,852 $ 39,825 Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.77 $ 2.80 $ 2.35 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.47 % 1.38 % 1.24 % 1.47 % 1.26 % Return on Average Equity (annualized) 11.67 11.44 10.87 12.12 11.39 Net Interest Margin 4.34 4.30 4.12 4.28 4.05 Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 33.89 31.67 32.67 32.67 32.69 Efficiency Ratio 65.09 % 67.26 % 71.81 % 65.11 % 70.49 % CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital 19.33 % 18.38 % 16.77 % 19.33 % 16.77 % Total Capital 20.59 19.60 17.97 20.59 17.97 Leverage 11.64 11.14 10.89 11.64 10.89 Common Equity Tier 1 17.73 16.81 14.88 17.73 14.88 Tangible Common Equity(1) 10.66 10.09 9.28 10.66 9.28 Equity to Assets 12.50 % 11.99 % 11.28 % 12.50 % 11.28 % ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 368.54 % 463.01 % 452.64 % 368.54 % 452.64 % Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.17 1.13 1.11 1.17 1.11 Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.18 0.09 0.19 0.12 0.20 Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.39 0.25 0.27 0.39 0.27 Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.23 % 0.17 % STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 44.69 $ 39.82 $ 36.67 $ 44.69 $ 36.67 Low 38.00 32.38 26.72 32.38 25.45 Close $ 41.79 $ 39.35 $ 35.29 $ 41.79 $ 35.29 Average Daily Trading Volume 42,187 27,397 37,151 31,559 32,720 (1)Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Unaudited 2025

2024

(Dollars in thousands) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 68,397 $ 78,485 $ 78,521 $ 70,543 $ 83,431 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 397,502 394,917 446,042 321,311 261,779 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 465,899 473,402 524,563 391,854 345,210 Investment Securities Available for Sale 577,333 533,457 461,224 403,345 336,187 Investment Securities Held to Maturity 404,659 462,599 517,176 567,155 561,480 Other Equity Securities 2,145 3,242 2,315 2,399 6,976 Total Investment Securities 984,137 999,298 980,715 972,899 904,643 Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"): 24,204 19,181 21,441 28,672 31,251 Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"): Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 179,018 180,008 184,393 189,208 194,625 Real Estate - Construction 156,756 174,115 192,282 219,994 218,899 Real Estate - Commercial 785,290 802,504 806,942 779,095 819,955 Real Estate - Residential 1,037,324 1,046,368 1,040,594 1,028,498 1,023,485 Real Estate - Home Equity 234,111 228,201 225,987 220,064 210,988 Consumer 185,847 197,483 206,191 199,479 213,305 Other Loans 2,283 1,552 3,227 14,006 461 Overdrafts 1,378 1,259 1,154 1,206 1,378 Total Loans Held for Investment 2,582,007 2,631,490 2,660,770 2,651,550 2,683,096 Allowance for Credit Losses (30,202 ) (29,862 ) (29,734 ) (29,251 ) (29,836 ) Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,551,805 2,601,628 2,631,036 2,622,299 2,653,260 Premises and Equipment, Net 79,748 79,906 80,043 81,952 81,876 Goodwill and Other Intangibles 89,095 92,693 92,733 92,773 92,813 Other Real Estate Owned 1,831 132 132 367 650 Other Assets 127,055 125,513 130,570 134,116 115,613 Total Other Assets 297,729 298,244 303,478 309,208 290,952 Total Assets $ 4,323,774 $ 4,391,753 $ 4,461,233 $ 4,324,932 $ 4,225,316 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,303,786 $ 1,332,080 $ 1,363,739 $ 1,306,254 $ 1,330,715 NOW Accounts 1,222,861 1,284,137 1,292,654 1,285,281 1,174,585 Money Market Accounts 405,846 408,666 445,999 404,396 401,272 Savings Accounts 500,323 504,331 511,265 506,766 507,604 Certificates of Deposit 182,096 175,639 170,233 169,280 164,901 Total Deposits 3,614,912 3,704,853 3,783,890 3,671,977 3,579,077 Repurchase Agreements 25,629 21,800 22,799 26,240 29,339 Other Short-Term Borrowings 14,615 12,741 14,401 2,064 7,929 Subordinated Notes Payable 42,582 42,582 52,887 52,887 52,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 680 680 794 794 794 Other Liabilities 84,721 82,674 73,887 75,653 71,974 Total Liabilities 3,783,139 3,865,330 3,948,658 3,829,615 3,742,000 Temporary Equity - - - - 6,817 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 171 171 171 170 169 Additional Paid-In Capital 40,067 39,527 38,576 37,684 36,070 Retained Earnings 499,176 487,665 476,715 463,949 454,342 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax 1,221 (940 ) (2,887 ) (6,486 ) (14,082 ) Total Shareowners' Equity 540,635 526,423 512,575 495,317 476,499 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,323,774 $ 4,391,753 $ 4,461,233 $ 4,324,932 $ 4,225,316 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 3,987,850 $ 4,044,886 $ 4,108,969 $ 3,974,431 $ 3,880,769 Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,394,632 2,450,576 2,511,032 2,447,708 2,339,311 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 31.59 $ 30.79 $ 30.02 $ 29.11 $ 28.06 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 26.38 25.37 24.59 23.65 22.60 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 17,069 17,066 17,055 16,975 16,944 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,115 17,098 17,072 17,018 16,981 (1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited 2025 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2025 2024 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including Fees $ 40,279 $ 40,872 $ 40,478 $ 41,453 $ 41,659 $ 121,629 $ 123,480 Investment Securities 7,188 6,678 5,808 4,694 4,155 19,674 12,403 Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 3,964 3,909 3,496 3,596 3,514 11,369 9,031 Total Interest Income 51,431 51,459 49,782 49,743 49,328 152,672 144,914 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 7,265 7,405 7,383 7,766 8,223 22,053 24,396 Repurchase Agreements 158 156 164 199 221 478 639 Other Short-Term Borrowings 58 179 117 83 52 354 159 Subordinated Notes Payable 383 530 560 581 610 1,473 1,868 Other Long-Term Borrowings 10 5 11 11 11 26 17 Total Interest Expense 7,874 8,275 8,235 8,640 9,117 24,384 27,079 Net Interest Income 43,557 43,184 41,547 41,103 40,211 128,288 117,835 Provision for Credit Losses 1,881 620 768 701 1,206 3,269 3,330 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 41,676 42,564 40,779 40,402 39,005 125,019 114,505 NONINTEREST INCOME Deposit Fees 5,877 5,320 5,061 5,207 5,512 16,258 16,139 Bank Card Fees 3,733 3,774 3,514 3,697 3,624 11,021 11,010 Wealth Management Fees 5,173 5,206 5,763 5,222 4,770 16,142 13,891 Mortgage Banking Revenues 4,794 4,190 3,820 3,118 3,966 12,804 11,225 Other 2,754 1,524 1,749 1,516 1,641 6,027 4,951 Total Noninterest Income 22,331 20,014 19,907 18,760 19,513 62,252 57,216 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 26,056 26,490 26,248 26,108 25,800 78,794 74,613 Occupancy, Net 7,037 7,071 6,793 6,893 7,098 20,901 21,089 Other 9,823 8,977 5,660 8,781 10,023 24,460 27,831 Total Noninterest Expense 42,916 42,538 38,701 41,782 42,921 124,155 123,533 OPERATING PROFIT 21,091 20,040 21,985 17,380 15,597 63,116 48,188 Income Tax Expense 5,141 4,996 5,127 4,219 2,980 15,264 9,705 Net Income 15,950 15,044 16,858 13,161 12,617 47,852 38,483 Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - - (71 ) 501 - 1,342 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

COMMON SHAREOWNERS $ 15,950 $ 15,044 $ 16,858 $ 13,090 $ 13,118 $ 47,852 $ 39,825 PER COMMON SHARE Basic Net Income $ 0.93 $ 0.88 $ 0.99 $ 0.77 $ 0.77 $ 2.81 $ 2.35 Diluted Net Income 0.93 0.88 0.99 0.77 0.77 2.80 2.35 Cash Dividend $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.74 $ 0.65 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 17,068 17,056 17,027 16,946 16,943 17,050 16,942 Diluted 17,114 17,088 17,044 16,990 16,979 17,083 16,966

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")

AND CREDIT QUALITY

Unaudited 2025

2024

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter 2025

2024

ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS Balance at Beginning of Period $ 29,862 $ 29,734 $ 29,251 $ 29,836 $ 29,219 $ 29,251 $ 29,941 Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities - - - - - - (50 ) Provision for Credit Losses 1,550 718 1,083 1,085 1,879 3,351 3,940 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 1,210 590 600 1,670 1,262 2,400 3,995 Balance at End of Period $ 30,202 $ 29,862 $ 29,734 $ 29,251 $ 29,836 $ 30,202 $ 29,836 As a % of Loans HFI 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.17 % 1.11 % As a % of Nonperforming Loans 368.54 % 463.01 % 692.10 % 464.14 % 452.64 % 368.54 % 452.64 % ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS Balance at Beginning of Period 1,738 $ 1,832 $ 2,155 $ 2,522 $ 3,139 $ 2,155 $ 3,191 Provision for Credit Losses 357 (94 ) (323 ) (367 ) (617 ) (60 ) (669 ) Balance at End of Period(1) 2,095 1,738 1,832 2,155 2,522 2,095 2,522 ACL - DEBT SECURITIES Provision for Credit Losses $ (26 ) $ (4 ) $ 8 $ (17 ) $ (56 ) $ (22 ) $ 59 CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 373 $ 74 $ 168 $ 499 $ 331 $ 615 $ 1,013 Real Estate - Construction - - - 47 - - - Real Estate - Commercial - - - - 3 - 3 Real Estate - Residential 12 49 8 44 - 69 17 Real Estate - Home Equity 10 24 - 33 23 34 99 Consumer 954 914 865 1,307 1,315 2,733 3,926 Overdrafts 619 437 570 574 611 1,626 1,820 Total Charge-Offs $ 1,968 $ 1,498 $ 1,611 $ 2,504 $ 2,283 $ 5,077 $ 6,878 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 95 $ 117 $ 75 $ 103 $ 176 $ 287 $ 276 Real Estate - Construction - - - 3 - - - Real Estate - Commercial 8 6 3 33 5 17 228 Real Estate - Residential 13 65 119 28 88 197 148 Real Estate - Home Equity 10 42 9 17 59 61 120 Consumer 369 456 481 352 405 1,306 1,128 Overdrafts 263 222 324 298 288 809 983 Total Recoveries $ 758 $ 908 $ 1,011 $ 834 $ 1,021 $ 2,677 $ 2,883 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 1,210 $ 590 $ 600 $ 1,670 $ 1,262 $ 2,400 $ 3,995 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2) 0.18 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.25 % 0.19 % 0.12 % 0.20 % CREDIT QUALITY Nonaccruing Loans $ 8,195 $ 6,449 $ 4,296 $ 6,302 $ 6,592 Other Real Estate Owned 1,831 132 132 367 650 Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs") $ 10,026 $ 6,581 $ 4,428 $ 6,669 $ 7,242 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 5,468 $ 4,523 $ 3,735 $ 4,311 $ 9,388 Classified Loans 26,512 28,623 19,194 19,896 25,501 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.32 % 0.25 % 0.16 % 0.24 % 0.25 % NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.39 % 0.25 % 0.17 % 0.25 % 0.27 % NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.15 % 0.17 % (1)Recorded in other liabilities (2)Annualized

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES

Unaudited

Third Quarter 2025 Second Quarter 2025 First Quarter 2025 Fourth Quarter 2024 Third Quarter 2024 September 2025 YTD September 2024 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans Held for Sale $ 25,276 $ 425 6.68 % $ 22,668 $ 475 8.40 % $ 24,726 $ 490 8.04 % $ 31,047 976 7.89 % $ 24,570 $ 720 7.49 % $ 24,226 $ 1,390 7.67 % $ 26,050 $ 1,800 6.22 % Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,606,213 39,894 6.07 2,652,572 40,436 6.11 2,665,910 40,029 6.09 2,677,396 40,521 6.07 2,693,533 40,985 6.09 2,641,346 120,359 6.09 2,716,220 121,864 6.02 Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 992,260 7,175 2.88 1,006,514 6,666 2.65 981,485 5,802 2.38 914,353 4,688 2.04 907,610 4,148 1.82 993,460 19,643 2.64 926,241 12,385 1.78 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 1,620 18 4.44 1,467 17 4.50 845 9 4.32 849 9 4.31 846 10 4.33 1,313 44 4.43 848 28 4.34 Total Investment Securities 993,880 7,193 2.88 1,007,981 6,683 2.65 982,330 5,811 2.38 915,202 4,697 2.04 908,456 4,158 1.82 994,773 19,687 2.64 927,089 12,413 1.78 Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 356,161 3,964 4.42 348,787 3,909 4.49 320,948 3,496 4.42 298,255 3,596 4.80 256,855 3,514 5.44 342,094 11,369 4.44 220,056 9,031 5.48 Total Earning Assets 3,981,530 $ 51,476 5.12 % 4,032,008 $ 51,503 5.12 % 3,993,914 $ 49,826 5.06 % 3,921,900 $ 49,790 5.05 % 3,883,414 $ 49,377 5.06 % 4,002,439 $ 152,805 5.10 % 3,889,415 $ 145,108 4.98 % Cash and Due From Banks 65,085 65,761 73,467 73,992 70,994 68,074 73,843 Allowance for Credit Losses (30,342 ) (30,492 ) (30,008 ) (30,107 ) (29,905 ) (30,282 ) (29,833 ) Other Assets 301,678 302,984 297,660 293,884 291,359 300,788 292,762 Total Assets $ 4,317,951 $ 4,370,261 $ 4,335,033 $ 4,259,669 $ 4,215,862 $ 4,341,019 $ 4,226,187 LIABILITIES: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 1,314,560 $ 1,342,304 $ 1,317,425 $ 1,323,556 $ 1,332,305 $ 1,324,753 $ 1,340,981 NOW Accounts 1,198,124 $ 3,782 1.25 % 1,225,697 $ 3,750 1.23 % 1,249,955 $ 3,854 1.25 % 1,182,073 $ 3,826 1.29 % 1,145,544 $ 4,087 1.42 % 1,224,402 $ 11,386 1.24 % 1,184,596 $ 13,009 1.47 % Money Market Accounts 416,656 2,090 1.99 431,774 2,340 2.17 420,059 2,187 2.11 422,615 2,526 2.38 418,625 2,694 2.56 422,817 6,617 2.09 393,294 7,431 2.52 Savings Accounts 503,189 159 0.13 507,950 174 0.14 507,676 176 0.14 504,859 179 0.14 512,098 180 0.14 506,255 509 0.13 523,573 544 0.14 Time Deposits 179,802 1,234 2.72 172,982 1,141 2.65 170,367 1,166 2.78 167,321 1,235 2.94 163,462 1,262 3.07 174,418 3,541 2.71 153,991 3,412 2.96 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,297,771 7,265 1.25 2,338,403 7,405 1.27 2,348,057 7,383 1.28 2,276,868 7,766 1.36 2,239,729 8,223 1.46 2,327,892 22,053 1.27 2,255,454 24,396 1.44 Total Deposits 3,612,331 7,265 0.80 3,680,707 7,405 0.81 3,665,482 7,383 0.82 3,600,424 7,766 0.86 3,572,034 8,223 0.92 3,652,645 22,053 0.81 3,596,435 24,396 0.91 Repurchase Agreements 21,966 158 2.86 22,557 156 2.78 29,821 164 2.23 28,018 199 2.82 27,126 221 3.24 24,752 478 2.58 26,619 639 3.21 Other Short-Term Borrowings 12,753 58 1.82 10,503 179 6.82 7,437 117 6.39 6,510 83 5.06 2,673 52 7.63 10,251 354 4.62 4,334 159 4.88 Subordinated Notes Payable 42,582 383 3.52 51,981 530 4.03 52,887 560 4.23 52,887 581 4.30 52,887 610 4.52 49,113 1,473 3.95 52,887 1,868 4.64 Other Long-Term Borrowings 681 10 5.55 792 5 2.41 794 11 5.68 794 11 5.57 795 11 5.55 755 26 4.50 447 17 5.16 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,375,753 $ 7,874 1.32 % 2,424,236 $ 8,275 1.37 % 2,438,996 $ 8,235 1.37 % 2,365,077 $ 8,640 1.45 % 2,323,210 $ 9,117 1.56 % 2,412,763 $ 24,384 1.35 % 2,339,741 $ 27,079 1.55 % Other Liabilities 85,422 76,138 65,211 73,130 73,767 75,664 71,574 Total Liabilities 3,775,735 3,842,678 3,821,632 3,761,763 3,729,282 3,813,180 3,752,296 Temporary Equity - - - 6,763 6,443 - 6,694 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 542,216 527,583 513,401 491,143 480,137 527,839 467,197 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity $ 4,317,951 $ 4,370,261 $ 4,335,033 $ 4,259,669 $ 4,215,862 $ 4,341,019 $ 4,226,187 Interest Rate Spread $ 43,602 3.81 % $ 43,228 3.75 % $ 41,591 3.69 % $ 41,150 3.59 % $ 40,260 3.49 % $ 128,421 3.75 % $ 118,029 3.43 % Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 51,476 5.12 51,503 5.12 49,826 5.06 49,790 5.05 49,377 5.06 152,805 5.10 145,108 4.98 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 7,874 0.78 8,275 0.82 8,235 0.84 8,640 0.88 9,117 0.93 24,384 0.81 27,079 0.93 Net Interest Margin $ 43,602 4.34 % $ 43,228 4.30 % $ 41,591 4.22 % $ 41,150 4.17 % $ 40,260 4.12 % $ 128,421 4.28 % $ 118,029 4.05 % (1)Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate. (2)Ratecalculated based on average earning assets.



