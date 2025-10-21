Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk announces an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened to elect new members of the Board of Directors

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 October 2025 - Novo Nordisk today announced that the Board of Directors have decided to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect new members of the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk.

"Following dialogue with the Novo Nordisk Foundation regarding the future composition of the Board of Directors, it has not been possible to reach a common understanding. The Board proposed a renewal focusing on addition of select, new competencies while also maintaining continuity, whereas the Board of the Foundation wanted a more extensive reconfiguration. After thorough deliberation and considering the Foundation's position and control of the majority of votes in Novo Nordisk, the Board concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting to elect new board members to provide clarity on the future governance of Novo Nordisk," said Chair of the Board of Directors of Novo Nordisk, Helge Lund.

Chair Helge Lund, Vice Chair Henrik Poulsen and the independent board members Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Christina Law and Martin Mackay will not stand for election at the Extraordinary General Meeting. Kasim Kutay (not independent) and the employee elected board members Elisabeth Dahl Christensen, Liselotte Hyveled, Mette Bøjer Jensen and Thomas Rantzau will remain on the Board.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened to be held on 14 November 2025. The notice will be issued in a separate company announcement today.

Reference is made to the Novo Nordisk Foundation's press release.

Conference call

Novo Nordisk will host a conference call for investors at 15.00 CEST on 21 October 2025, corresponding to 9:00 am EDT. A dial-in link to the conference call will be published on the investor section of novonordisk.com.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Market Abuse Regulation, Article 17.

Company announcement No 28 / 2025