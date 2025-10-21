Notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 October 2025 - Further to company announcement no. 28 issued today, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S is called to elect new members to the Board of Directors in accordance with the meeting agenda and proposals included in the enclosed meeting notice.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday 14 November 2025 at 14:00 (CET).

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting. Accordingly, participation in the meeting will take place virtually via an IT application. We encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Novo Nordisk offers shareholders and others to follow the Extraordinary General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk's website.

Further details about the Extraordinary General Meeting are included in the enclosed meeting notice.

