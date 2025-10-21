Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333
21.10.25
47,250 Euro
-1,60 % -0,770
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 14:10 Uhr
Notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 October 2025 - Further to company announcement no. 28 issued today, an Extraordinary General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S is called to elect new members to the Board of Directors in accordance with the meeting agenda and proposals included in the enclosed meeting notice.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Friday 14 November 2025 at 14:00 (CET).

The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held as a fully electronic general meeting. Accordingly, participation in the meeting will take place virtually via an IT application. We encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Novo Nordisk offers shareholders and others to follow the Extraordinary General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk's website.

Further details about the Extraordinary General Meeting are included in the enclosed meeting notice.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. As of August 2025, Novo Nordisk employed about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)
Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com (mailto:cftu@novonordisk.com)		Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com (mailto:axeu@novonordisk.com)

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 29 / 2025

Attachment

  • CA251021-EGM notice (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfb75e0b-f373-4b38-a032-65160f943336)

