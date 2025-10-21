VSee Health Secures Game-Changing 10M+ Teleradiology Contract, Igniting Explosive Growth in Booming Telehealth Sector

VSee multi-year teleradiology contract with a major level 1 hospital is set to double annual recurring revenue and pave the path for expanding services across the U.S.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), a trailblazing leader in telehealth innovation, is thrilled to announce a monumental multi-year teleradiology contract that catapults the Company into a new era of unprecedented growth and shareholder value creation. Executed on May 7, 2025, with service delivery underway since June 15, 2025, this landmark deal with a premier Level 1 hospital system is set to double VSee's annual recurring revenue and unlock a wealth of future opportunities in the rapidly expanding teleradiology market.

This transformative contract is projected to generate approximately $10 million in gross revenues over the next two years. Even more exhilarating, special provisions in the agreement pave the way for an additional $5+ million in potential revenue with similar margins, positioning VSee to capitalize on the surging demand for advanced telehealth solutions. As reflected in the Company's upcoming third quarter 10Q, revenue realization has already begun, marking a pivotal moment for VSee's financial trajectory. Shareholders can view the Company's stock performance details in the finance card above, showcasing VSEE's current price of $0.479 USD and a market cap of $8,123,227.67 as of October 20, 2025.

The teleradiology sector is experiencing explosive growth, driven by the increasing adoption of virtual care and the urgent need for scalable, high-quality diagnostic imaging solutions. VSee's partnership with a major, rapidly expanding hospital system positions the Company at the forefront of this dynamic market, with the potential to secure additional high-value contracts across the U.S. and beyond. Our cutting-edge, API-driven platform-integrating secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity-empowers healthcare providers to deliver world-class care, making VSee the go-to partner for hospitals and health networks seeking innovative telehealth solutions.

"This blockbuster contract is a game-changer for VSee Health and our shareholders," declared Co-CEO Dr. Imo Aisiku. "Doubling our annual recurring revenue is just the beginning. This partnership not only validates our leadership in teleradiology but also opens doors to a pipeline of future contracts with top-tier healthcare systems. We are uniquely positioned to ride the wave of the telehealth revolution, and we expect this to spark a period of explosive growth, delivering substantial value to our investors and transforming the future of healthcare delivery."

With the teleradiology market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20% in the coming years, VSee's scalable platform and strategic partnerships position the Company to capture a significant share of this multi-billion-dollar industry. This contract is a springboard for further expansion, with VSee actively pursuing additional partnerships to fuel sustained revenue growth and solidify its dominance in the telehealth landscape.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ: VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States. For more information, please visit vseehealth.com.

