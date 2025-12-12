VSee Health, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Stockholders' Equity Requirement

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / VSee Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE, VSEEW), a leading provider of telehealth and digital health solutions, today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the "Minimum Equity Rule").

As previously disclosed, on September 2, 2025, the Company received notice from Nasdaq that its stockholders' equity had fallen below the $2.5 million minimum required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Following a hearing on September 9, 2025, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company an exception through December 1, 2025, to demonstrate compliance.

The Company is pleased to report that, through a series of strategic capital transactions completed after September 30, 2025, it has successfully increased its stockholders' equity to approximately $9.5 million on a pro forma basis as of December 1, 2025. These transactions included:

Full conversion of multiple outstanding convertible notes into common stock;

Cash exercise and exchange of certain public warrants; and

A $6.0 million private placement of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) with accompanying warrants completed on November 25, 2025.

A pro forma balance sheet reflecting these transactions as of December 1, 2025, was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K/A on December 11, 2025.

"We are very pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's continued " minimum equity listing requirement," said Dr. Imo Aisiku, Co-Chief Executive Officer and of VSee Health. "These transactions have significantly strengthened our balance sheet, eliminated substantial debt and derivative liabilities, and provided the Company with additional working capital to execute our growth strategy in telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and digital health services.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States. For more information, please visit vseehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the offering; and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

