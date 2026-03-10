VSee Health: VSee Unveils World's First Autonomous Telehealth AI Robot at HIMSS 2026

Autonomous, AI-Powered Robot Navigates Directly to Patients' Bedsides - No Staff Escort Required

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / VSee (NASDAQ:VSEE), the leader in telehealth platform innovation, today announced the launch of the VSee AI Robot at HIMSS 2026 - the world's first fully autonomous telehealth AI robot purpose-built for hospital and health system deployment. The VSee AI Robot enables remote clinicians to navigate directly to a patient's bedside without requiring onsite staff assistance, delivering true virtual rounding, rapid telestroke response, and specialist coverage across emergency departments and ICUs at scale.

The launch marks a pivotal inflection point in care delivery: For the first time, a single autonomous robot can replace or augment multiple manual workflows simultaneously - from remote physician rounding to medication and supplies delivery - while integrating seamlessly into existing clinical AI ecosystems through VSee's proprietary AI Workflow Engine.

"We built the VSee AI Robot to solve the hardest problem in healthcare staffing: doing more with less, without sacrificing the human connection at the bedside," said Dr. Milton Chen, CEO of VSee. "This isn't a cart with a screen. This is an autonomous clinical teammate that multiplies what every provider on your team can do."

Autonomous Navigation Meets Clinical-Grade Intelligence

Unlike traditional telepresence carts that require staff to physically escort or reposition them, the VSee AI Robot uses advanced LiDAR navigation to independently travel hospital corridors, enter patient rooms, and position itself at the bedside - day or night, with 30X optical and infrared night vision. Its surgical-grade display delivers high-definition virtual encounters while programmable drawers enable secure medication and supply delivery on the same autonomous pass.

Key clinical capabilities include:

Remote physician rounding & specialist consults - multisite coverage across ED, ICU, and med-surg

Telestroke & rapid response - autonomous dispatch to bedside within minutes

Patient check-in & triage - reducing front-line staff burden at intake

Medication & supply delivery - programmable, secure, auditable

Secure patient identification - HIPAA-compliant, role-based access

Powered by the VSee AI Workflow Engine: Designed for 100+ Clinical AI Capabilities, Zero IT Rebuild

The VSee AI Robot is powered by the VSee AI Workflow Engine, a no-code/low-code AI activation layer that enables hospitals to deploy and govern a library of clinical AI modules - from AI Copilot-assisted scheduling and coding to Early Warning vitals deterioration alerts and Stroke CT Hemorrhage notifications - without rebuilding existing IT infrastructure or enduring 12-month integration cycles.

The platform's modular Building Blocks architecture means health systems can configure and scale in days, not months - with VSee guaranteeing common customizations in as little as 1 day to 1 month.

Proven at scale, VSee's telehealth platform already powers over 1.5 million video encounters per month, and a capacity of 1,800+ appointments per day, and helped clients like LA County Department of Mental Health onboard 800+ providers in under 7 days.

Immediate Financial & Operational ROI

The VSee AI Robot is designed to deliver measurable ROI from day one:

Optimize staff utilization - autonomous navigation eliminates the need for escort staff on virtual rounds

Reduce staffing costs - one robot enables remote specialists to cover multiple facilities simultaneously

Increase revenue - expand specialist service lines (telestroke, tele-ICU) without adding headcount

See It Live at HIMSS 2026

The VSee AI Robot will be on live demonstration at HIMSS 2026 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience autonomous bedside navigation, live virtual rounding workflows, and the VSee AI Workflow Engine dashboard in person at two locations on the show floor:

Live Robot Demo - VSee Booth #4468 | Watch the VSee AI Robot navigate and conduct a virtual patient encounter in real time

VSee Platform Experience - VSee Booth #4468 | Deep-dive into the AI Workflow Engine, Building Blocks architecture, and integration ecosystem

Schedule a private meeting or demo at HIMSS: sales@vsee.com | vsee.com

About VSee Health

VSee is a leading telehealth platform company trusted by major health systems, federal agencies, and digital health innovators. Built on a no-code/low-code Building Blocks architecture, VSee's unified platform powers virtual care, clinical AI workflows, and now autonomous robotic telehealth delivery. VSee's Integration Ecosystem features rich data connectors and expert in-house integration teams, enabling a superior patient experience and efficient provider workflows - for the lowest lifecycle cost in the industry.

For more information, visit vsee.com or contact sales@vsee.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and other SEC-filed documents. Such filing copies are available on the SEC's website www.sec.gov . The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements.

