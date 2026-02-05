VSEE Health Announces Strategic Managed Services Partnership With GoMyRx, an Affiliate of GoMyDocs, to Accelerate Integrated Digital Healthcare Delivery

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / VSEE Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE), a provider of AI-enabled telehealth and enterprise virtual care solutions, today announced a strategic managed services partnership with GoMyRx, a digital prescription fulfillment platform and affiliate company of the GoMyDocs healthcare ecosystem, designed to expand integrated digital healthcare delivery capabilities and support telehealth-enabled medication fulfillment nationwide.

GoMyRx currently operates a national prescription fulfillment platform supporting annual gross transaction volume exceeding $10 million, providing existing operational scale and infrastructure capacity to support the expanded partnership. Under the managed services agreement, GoMyRx will serve as VSEE Health's primary operational integration partner supporting prescription workflow coordination, medication fulfillment operations, and direct-to-patient delivery services connected to VSEE Health's enterprise telehealth infrastructure.

The integrated platform connects VSEE Health's telehealth infrastructure - including secure video visits, AI-assisted clinical workflows, remote patient monitoring, and EHR integrations - with GoMyRx's fulfillment operations and GoMyDocs' pharmaceutical compounding and logistics network.

"Partnering with GoMyRx under a managed services model enables VSEE Health to extend our virtual care infrastructure into integrated medication delivery workflows," said Dr. Imo Aisiku, Co-CEO of VSEE Health. "This collaboration strengthens platform interoperability, enhances care delivery efficiency, and supports sustainable value creation across healthcare delivery networks."

"Partnering with VSEE Health and leveraging our affiliate relationship with GoMyDocs enables GoMyRx to deliver a fully integrated healthcare experience," said Garry Westbrook, CEO of GoMyRx. "By connecting VSEE's virtual care infrastructure with GoMyDocs' pharmaceutical compounding capabilities and our direct-to-patient medication fulfillment platform, we are advancing our shared goal of expanding access to personalized healthcare."

"This partnership represents a significant milestone for the GoMyDocs and GoMyRx platform ecosystem," said George Merwin, COO of GoMyDocs. "By aligning GoMyDocs' infrastructure with VSEE's telehealth technology and GoMyRx's delivery platform, we are building a seamless digital-to-physical care delivery model."

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is a telehealth technology and services company delivering high-acuity virtual care solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States.

About Go My Docs

Go My Docs is a national platform specializing in 503A/503B compounding, large-scale medical and nutraceutical manufacturing, nationwide fulfillment, and clinical operations support, helping healthcare partners scale with compliance and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this news release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including but not limited to those relating to VSee Health's ability to improve healthcare access and provider efficiencies, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated closing of the offering; the Company's anticipated use of proceeds from the offering; and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause performance or achievements to be materially different from historical results or from any future performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. More information on risk factors relating to VSee Health and its technology and billing services is included from time to time in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of VSee Health's periodic and current filings with the SEC, which are also made available on VSee Health's website at www.vseehealth.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and VSee Health undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

