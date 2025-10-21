

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, security and aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) raised its earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings of in a range of about $22.15 to $22.35 per share on net sales between about $74.25 billion and $74.75 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings of in a range of about $21.70 to $22.00 per share on net sales between about $73.75 billion and $74.75 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $21.85 per share on net sales of $74.33 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



