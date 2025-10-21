

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Science and technology company Danaher Corp. (DHR), while reporting higher third-quarter results above market estimates, on Tuesday maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook.



In pre-market activity, the shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $213.01.



For full year 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted net earnings per share of $7.70 to $7.80.



Analysts project earnings of $7.78 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects that non-GAAP core revenue will grow low-single digits year-over-year for the full year.



In the third quarter, the company's earnings totaled $908 million or $1.27 per share, compared with $818 million or $1.12 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $1.89 per share for the period, compared to $1.71 per share a year ago.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share.



The company's sales for the period rose 4.4 percent to $6.053 billion from $5.798 billion last year. The Street expected revenues of $6 billion for the quarter.



