

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Paccar Inc. (PCAR) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $590 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $972.1 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 19.1% to $6.67 billion from $8.24 billion last year.



Paccar Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $590 Mln. vs. $972.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $1.85 last year. -Revenue: $6.67 Bln vs. $8.24 Bln last year.



PCAR was down by 3.15% at $94.41 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.



