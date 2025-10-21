

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's unemployment rate held steady in September after rising in the previous two months, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The registered jobless rate came in at 4.1 percent in September, the same as in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.6 percent.



There were 74,559 registered unemployed people in September, compared to 75,495 in August.



During September, the total number of employed persons was 1.756 million, a decrease of 0.7 percent compared to the previous month.



The number of persons in employment in crafts and trades and freelancing decreased 3.5 percent, the agency said.



Separate official data showed that the average net earnings per person in paid employment in legal activities increased 0.5 percent in real terms in August compared to July, with the highest increase seen in the activity of air transport. On an annual basis, net earnings grew 4.9 percent.



