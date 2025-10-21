Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Keek Social Incorporated (TSXV: KEEK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Phase 1 launch of its Social Wallet and User monetization services.

Keek is pleased to announce that it has launched the Phase 1 version of its Social Wallet. Keek's Social Wallet is an ewallet that allows users to transact in multiple FIAT currencies. The Keek Social Wallet will act as a repository for Keek users to collect and store their earnings. Keek users can earn money from a variety of activities in Keek such as; receiving tips and subscription revenues from users sending tips, digital gifts or paying for subscriptions to paid channels. The Social Wallet will allow users to withdraw their earnings in over 120 countries and dozens of local currencies. Keek provides some of the industries fasted payouts, with users being able to withdraw money in as little as 2 days. Other platforms only allow users to withdraw money weekly or monthly.

In the near future, users will be able to collect commissions in their Social Wallet from the Keek AdShare network. The AdShare network will allow users to earn commissions for running ads on their posts and livestreams. Our AI powered AdShare network will recommend "post appropriate ads" for users to run on their posts and live streams. Keek will earn cost per impression based revenues for running the ads and it will share those revenues with the users. Keek will provide users a sliding scale of commissions that are dependent on several factors such as engagement levels and numbers of views. The Keek AdShare network is scheduled to launch December 2025.

The Company will also use the Social Wallet to send users incentives and rewards such as advertising impressions and digital gifts. Users can currently earn advertising impressions as part of the Company's Referral Marketing Program. The Referral Marketing Program rewards users with 1000 advertising Fire credits for each user that has registered for Keek via their referral link.

The Keek Social Wallet is currently only available at www.keek.com. Mobile versions of the apps will become available pending approval by Apple and Google respectively.

"The Keek Social Wallet changes the social media game by providing influencers and regular users alike, a seamless path to monetization and a smooth flow of money right to their bank accounts," says Mark Itwaru Chairman and CEO.

You can find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Playstore and at www.keek.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Results may vary for the use of any Keek service described above. The phrase "get famous fast" is a catch phrase and is not meant to be taken literally. A given users popularity is based on several factors including not limited to, engaging content. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

