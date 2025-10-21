Anzeige
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
PR Newswire
21.10.2025 15:30 Uhr
FREESMO Launches up to 50% Off Plus £20 Amazon Voucher for New Customers

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FREESMO has kicked off its latest "Smoke-Free Savings" campaign with up to 50% off selected smoke-free products plus a £20 Amazon voucherfor all new customers spending just £5. The initiative delivers Black Friday-level savings early, encouraging smokers to make the switch well before November's rush.

Stay smoke-free with Freesmo

As part of the campaign, shoppers can enjoy unbeatable savings across FREESMO's vaping range with up to 50% off. New customers who also receive a £20 Amazon voucher when they spend £5 or more - a reward designed to celebrate those crucial first steps to becoming smoke-free.

The offers are available for a limited time, starting now and running throughout the coming weeks. No need to wait for Black Friday-customers can shop exclusive deals today at www.freesmo.co.uk.

FREESMO's campaign encourages smokers to take action now - combining major savings with meaningful incentives to support a successful switch.

New members can join here to get early access to deals, exclusive offers and quit support resources, and access Smoke-Free with FREESMO: a community group offering practical help and encouragement throughout the smoke-free journey.

About FREESMO

FREESMO is more than just a service; it's a collaborative effort powered by a team of experts, including counsellors and product specialists. Our professional team is at the heart of our solution, offering extensive knowledge and data on smoke-free products from a variety of brands. With a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of stopping smoking, we're committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance throughout your transformative journey.

We envision a world where individuals seamlessly transition to smoke-free alternatives, and everyone has access to personalised assistance on their path towards a smoke-free life.

www.fairway-corporate.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799216/FREESMO.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/freesmo-launches-up-to-50-off-plus-20-amazon-voucher-for-new-customers-302590193.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
