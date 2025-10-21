TOKYO, Oct 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, will launch new 2026 models of its top-of-the-line S Series of residential-use air-conditioners for the Japanese market, beginning in mid-November. The large capacity 6.3 kW, 7.1 kW and 8.0 kW models meet Japan's new energy efficiency standards for fiscal 2027. As a result, along with the 2.2 kW to 5.6 kW models, all models in the S Series meet the new standards, reducing power consumption even in larger spaces such as living rooms, and providing comfortable air conditioning while being environmentally friendly.Features of the New Models1. Compliance with Japan's new energy efficiency standards for fiscal 2027Revisions to the heat exchanger and compressor in the indoor and outdoor units have reduced power consumption compared to previous models, meeting the new energy efficiency standards targeted for fiscal 2027. In these new models, the Annual Performance Factor (APF) has been improved by 0.2 to 0.3 percentage points for each model, further enhancing energy-saving performance.2. Two types of sensors, and functions using ions and ozone, to maintain comfort and cleanliness1) A comfortable environment provided by two types of sensors (motion and thermal sensors)The "AI Automatic Comfort" operating mode uses a motion sensor to detect the movement of people, and a thermal sensor to detect the location of people and changes in the temperature of walls and floors, with an AI system to automatically optimize comfort and energy efficiency. The "Sensor-Guided Airflow" and "Breeze Direction" operating modes automatically regulate the direction of the airflow, maintaining a comfortable living space according to the indoor conditions.AI Automatic Comfort ModeAn AI system assesses the status of people and the interior of the room using two types of sensors, and automatically regulates the temperature. In addition, the AI learns how the room cools and warms, realizing comfort.Sensor-Guided AirflowTwo types of sensors are used to detect the position of the room occupants and the temperature of the walls and floors, and automatically regulate the direction of the airflow. Fine adjustments provide gentle airflow, reducing discomfort from being too cold or direct exposure to the breeze.2) A clean environment provided by functions using ions and ozoneThe "Refreshing Ion Mode" releases negative ions to inhibit the proliferation of viruses, bacteria, and mold. The "Aqua Ozone Mode" floods the indoor unit with ions and ozone to inhibit the growth of odor and dirt-causing bacteria. In addition, the "Aqua Ozone Heating Mode" uses heated-air drying to inhibit the growth of mold bacteria inside the indoor unit. These features maintain the cleanliness of the indoor unit and the air in the room.Refreshing Ion ModeThese units have an ionizer module able to efficiently generate ions at high voltage. The release of ions during operation inhibits airborne viruses, bacteria, and mold, keeping the air in the room clean.Aqua Ozone Mode / Aqua Ozone Heating ModeThe indoor unit is filled with ozone and ions to suppress the growth of bacteria that cause odors and dirt. Drying the unit in fan mode inhibits the growth of mold and bacteria. In addition, heated-air drying suppresses the growth of heat-sensitive mold bacteria, maintaining cleanliness.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.