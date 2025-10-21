Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
WKN: A2QMDF | ISIN: CA8931291063
Trans Canada Gold Corp. is Examining Multiple Potential Gold Project Acquisitions in Several Canadian Provinces and Resource Jurisdictions, and is in Discussions with an Intention to Acquire Several Strategic Gold Drilling and Exploration Acquisitions in

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's geological team has been actively examining and reviewing multiple advanced gold mineral exploration projects with significant near-term growth and exploration drilling potential, situated in several Canadian Provinces and resource jurisdictions favorable to mining. The Company is currently in multiple discussions with gold property owners and vendors in the hopes of making a strategic gold property acquisition shortly, capitalizing on the current prevailing gold price and soaring precious metal market conditions.

MULTILATERAL DRILL PERMIT AND WELL LICENSE APPROVED/ DRILLING PENDING

The Company has received all formal approval from the AER for its new Lloyd 5-23-49-1W4 Well with the issuance of its well license and drill permit for its upcoming new 7-leg multi-lateral well and drill program situated near Lloydminster, Alberta.

Drilling, completion and equipping costs are expected to be $1.9 million ($350,000 net to Trans Canada). The well costs are fully funded out of production cash flow thereby preventing any share dilution.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING WELLS/GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION

The Company is a discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Gold Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration management and Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO
Trans Canada Gold Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3131
astar@telus.com
www.transcanadagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.



