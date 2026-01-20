Trans Canada Gold Corp. Appoints Michael Magrum P. Eng, Vice-President of Exploration and Mining Operations and Key Technical Advisor Overseeing the Technical Management of Trans Canada's - Gold Property and Mineral Property Acquisitions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Michael Magrum P. Eng. as Vice-President, Mining Operations, and as its key technical advisor (as a Qualified Person under National Instrument NI #43-101), for the Company effective immediately. Mr. Magrum will be responsible overseeing the technical management of all Trans Canada Gold's gold and mineral properties, and will be carrying out all requisite due diligence for all new gold and mineral property acquisitions. Mr. Magrum is a seasoned geological engineer, who has 40 years of gold exploration experience, and has worked extensively in gold and mineral exploration and mining since 1971, starting his career in the Yellowknife gold mining camp.

Mr. Magrum is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, and a graduate of the University of Alaska and has worked extensively in Canadian and international gold exploration. His worldwide experience in identifying gold exploration and mining opportunities, has exposed him to most gold and silver deposit types. He was a former director of Seabridge Gold Inc., which acquired a world class gold property portfolio containing multi-million-ounce gold resources. He is presently a director of RochesterResources Ltd., a silver/gold producer currently operating in Mexico. Mr. Magrum has also served as a director, of the Prospector and Developers Association of Canada, and was then former President of the Northwest Territories Chamber of Mines, a Mining Industry Association and lobby group.

Commented President & CEO Tim Coupland, "We are very excited to have Mr. Magrum P. Eng join our exploration management team, and utilizing his gold exploration and mining expertise, and to oversee the Company's Technical Management of our upcoming gold acquisition and oversee upcoming drilling exploration. Mr. Magrum is experienced in targeted gold exploration, drilling, discovering, and by assembling gold projects, and has delivered multi-million-ounce gold portfolio's and has added gold and silver producers to the Canadian mining markets. Mr. Magrum is joining our company at a time when we are entering a long -term precious metals supercycle especially when gold and silver prices are substantially above historical norms driven by powerful, structural economic forces."

Trans Canada Gold's geological team are finalizing its due diligence, on a gold mineral exploration project, with all mine and drill permits in place, a historical gold resource with a NI 43-101 Property Report pending completion, with significant near-term growth and exploration drilling potential, situated in a safe mining friendly Canadian Province. The Company is currently completing its rigorous due diligence, claim verifications, permit confirmations, required due diligence, with gold property owners and vendors, as required in making a strategic gold property acquisition early in the new year. The Company intends to utilize its experienced gold mineral exploration team, to drill, expand and advance the large-scale gold property and capitalize on the current prevailing gold price and soaring precious metal market conditions.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS/GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Oil & Gas Resource Development and Gold Mineral Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration, and discovering and acquiring advanced gold and silver mineral assets. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

