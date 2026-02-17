Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Moves Toward a Major 2026-2027 Drill Campaign Appoints MI3 Communications Financieres Group, Enters into a Marketing and Investor Relations Agreement and Launches Global Investor Awareness Campaign

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the services of the MI3 Financieres Communications Group, located in Montreal, Quebec to provide investor relations and media distribution services. The MI3 Communications Financieres Group is considered a premier Canadian marketing and investor relations group, specializing in a wide array of sectors, with specific expertise and currently focusing on growth-oriented Junior gold exploration gold company's, currently drilling. Its corporate head office situated in Montreal, Quebec Canada. The MI3 Team will assist the companies by creating increased market awareness and exposure of the Company's 2026-2027 drilling campaign. This will be combined with corporate branding of the Company, by utilizing a number of financial web hosted market communications platforms, including newly developed AI marketing platforms, video streaming, newly developed Drone technology, and advanced marketing and communication initiatives. These newly introduced programs of advanced on-line branding and awareness, will complement parallel programs and include introductions to a wide array of retail and institutional brokers, capital market participants located in the Canada, the United States, Europe and Latin America, and opening additional market opportunities world-wide global capital markets strengthening brand visibility.

Under the terms of engagement, MI3 Communications Financieres Group has been retained for a period of 12 months at $5,000 (plus all applicable sales taxes) per month, for a period of one year. The Company has also granted 250,000 stock options to the MI3 Financieres Team.

Tim Coupland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely pleased to have appointed Mario Drolet, President of the MI3 Communications Group and his team, who are considered a leading full-service Investor Relations Group of Junior Gold marketing professionals, who have a proven track record of success in the gold and metals mineral exploration industry, and possess all of the necessary skill sets to brand Trans Canada Gold successfully. The MI3 Group is a well-respected Eastern Canadian, leading-edge communications provider and gold branding specialists, who provides a wide range of market awareness services to junior mining companies situated in the Gold sector, and will increase and accelerate investor awareness and branding of its high-grade gold exploration opportunity, assisting the Company build shareholder value in this precious metal super-cycle"

Mi3 Financieres Communications Group is an arm's length party and holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than pursuant to options granted to MI3 in accordance with the Company and TSX Venture Exchange policies

HARRISON LAKE GOLD DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT- GOLD AND EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

The Harrison Lake Gold Project contains a 7-kilometre-long ridge with diorite/ quartz bearing extensive intrusive related gold mineralization, situated near Harrison Lake, British Columbia. Historical drilling results confirm the presence of significant gold mineralization.

The Harrison Lake Mineral claims (5,025 ha or 7475 acre) are fully road accessible from the TransCanada Highway and Highway 7 in southwestern British Columbia, with numerous secondary logging roads and related power and rail service.

The property covers a 7-kilometre strike length of the gold rich Harrison Lake Structural Zone, with stockwork type gold mineralization within diorite intrusions (Jenner and Portal Zones) including DDH-84-52: 102 meters of 3.54 g/t gold.

Jenner and Portal Zones include DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/tand DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t. (Note: the intercept in DDH 88-121 is more than 50 meters vertically below the historic resource estimate and requires additional drilling).

A corridor of similar diorite intrusions and "gold in soil" anomalies that extends for more than two kilometers to the south of the original discovery. Follow up drilling of some of these anomalies identified more diorite hosted stockwork type mineralization including DDH 88-130 which tested the Hill Zone and reportedly returned 30 meters averaging 3.0 g/t.

The style of mineralization is similar to the gold deposits of the Tintina Gold Belt that straddles the Yukon - Alaska border and it has also been recognized that the mineralized diorite intrusions are localized along a regionally extensive shear zone adjacent to a large diorite batholith. Snowline Gold's recent discovery of the Valley deposit clearly demonstrates the potential of these types of occurrences.

Over $10.0 Million dollars in previous exploration drilling expenditures, with a strong Technical Team in place experienced in underground and exploration drilling for gold.

Drilling Permits have been approved and granted by the Province of British Columbia for 2026-2027.

Michael Magrum P. Eng. is the Exploration Manager Mining, and as its key technical advisor (as a Qualified Person under National Instrument NI #43-101). Mr. Magrum will be responsible for overseeing the technical management of all Trans Canada Gold's mineral properties, and will be carrying out all requisite oversight for all new gold exploration drilling. Mr. Magrum is a seasoned geological engineer, who is recognized as professional. He prefers aggressive targeted drilling programs that have the potential to deliver multi-million-ounce gold deposits. Mr. Magrum has over 40 years of gold exploration and drilling experience, and has worked extensively in gold and mineral exploration and mining since 1971, starting his career in the Yellowknife Gold Mining Camp.

Michael Magrum, P. Eng, vice -president of mining for the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

