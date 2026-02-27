Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Announces Plans for Exploration and Drilling on its Harrison Lake Gold Project, Lays Out Detailed 2026 Drilling Program Targeting Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSX-V:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce its Spring 2026 drilling plans on the Harrison Lake Gold Project. The project is demonstrating the same characteristics as the Snowline Gold deposit situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Canadian, Yukon.

2026 EXPLORATION AND GOLD DRILLING STRATEGY

Harrison Lake Gold Project in an advanced exploration and development setting, fully permitted targeting identified gold zones, increasing its gold resource. Detailed drilling planning is currently underway on the Harrison Lake Gold Project. The Company is well positioned to capture and to capitalize on the forecasted ascending gold prices.

Phase 1-Drilling - 6-hole program targeting the highest-grade gold zone around intercept DDH-84-52: 102 meters grading 3.54 g/t gold.

Phase 2 Drilling - 8-Hole drilling program targeting multiple high grade gold zones. DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/t and DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t, are priority follow-ups.

The Company currently has a non-compliant historical gold resource of 220,000 ounces of gold at the Harrison Lake Gold Project. These historic estimates are disclosed solely for context. The historic estimates do not conform to current NI 43- 101 standards, are not classified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Jenner Zone

A summary of the estimate for the Jenner zone from Norman's 1989 study is shown as follows:

Historical Tonnage and Grade Estimate for the Jenner Zone

Mineralized Zone Resource Category Resource Tonnes Grade Au g/t Jenner Stock "Probable Resource" 1,344,000 2.67 Jenner Stock "Possible Resource" 457,000 2.83

*The historic estimates do not conform to current NI 43- 101 standards, are not classified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Portal Zone

The total amount of drilling to 1989 on the Portal Stock was 6,978 meters (22,895 feet) in 50 drill holes. Additional diamond drilling by Bema during the fall of 1988 concentrated on the eastern portion of the stock (east of 11040 E) which had produced the best gold mineralization intercepts to date.

Similar Probable and Possible categories were calculated, as for the Jenner Zone, with "probable reserves" defined by projection of a known drill intercept up to 15 meters outward and "possible reserves" defined by projection of the probable block boundaries an additional 30 meters. The resource parameters were identical to those used in the Jenner study.

Historical Resources Estimate at Portal Stock

Mineral Zone Category Tonnes* Grade Au g/t Portal Stock "Probable Resource" 500,000 3.12 Portal Stock "Possible Resource" 157,000 2.69

* rounded from Norman's original numbers

Combined Jenner and Portal Zone Historical Resources Estimates

Mineral Zone Category Resource Tonnes Grade g/t Au Grams Ounces Jenner zone "Probable and Possible" 1,801,134 2.71 4,876,635 156,710 Portal zone "Probable and Possible" 657,753 3.02 1,984,324 63,766

*The historic estimates do not conform to current NI 43- 101 standards, are not classified as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and should not be relied upon. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

2026 EXPLORATION OBJECTIVES

The proposed 2026 drill program is comprised of 2-Phases of diamond drilling using large diameter NTW (2"+)drilling core.

Conduct systematic drilling along a fence in a known higher grade gold zone to demonstrate the use of metallic screen gold assaying to potentially establish higher gold grades. Recent work has demonstrated that historic gold assays may be understated by as much as 10- 40% on the project.

Update the existing geological database to modern GIS standards

Identify additional gold drill targets over the 7.5 Kilometer trend in the Harrison Lake Corridor of Gold

Tim Coupland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely pleased to laying out our detailed drilling plans for a 14-hole drill campaign targeting previously known areas of high-grade gold mineralization. The Harrison Lake Gold Project represents a high potential gold project with a historical gold resource and high-quality database of exploration and drilling data. Trans Canada Gold is strategically positioned to expand its historic gold resource, potentially increasing its gold grade to bring these results to its existing shareholders and new investors. The Company will embark on a program to accelerate investor awareness and branding of our unique gold investment opportunity, n this precious metal super-cycle"

HARRISON LAKE GOLD DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT- GOLD AND EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

The Harrison Lake Gold Project contains a 7-kilometre-long ridge with diorite/ quartz bearing extensive intrusive related gold mineralization, situated near Harrison Lake, British Columbia. Historical drilling results confirm the presence of significant gold mineralization.

The Harrison Lake Mineral claims (5,025 ha or 7475 acre) are fully road accessible from the TransCanada Highway and Highway 7 in southwestern British Columbia, with numerous secondary logging roads and related power and rail service.

The property covers a 7-kilometre strike length of the gold rich Harrison Lake Structural Zone, with stockwork type gold mineralization within diorite intrusions (Jenner and Portal Zones) including DDH-84-52: 102 meters of 3.54 g/t gold.

Jenner and Portal Zones include DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/tand DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t. (Note: the intercept in DDH 88-121 is more than 50 meters vertically below the historic resource estimate and requires additional drilling).

A corridor of similar diorite intrusions and "gold in soil" anomalies that extends for more than two kilometers to the south of the original discovery. Follow up drilling of some of these anomalies identified more diorite hosted stockwork type mineralization including DDH 88-130 which tested the Hill Zone and reportedly returned 30 meters averaging 3.0 g/t.

The style of mineralization is similar to the gold deposits of the Tintina Gold Belt that straddles the Yukon - Alaska border and it has also been recognized that the mineralized diorite intrusions are localized along a regionally extensive shear zone adjacent to a large diorite batholith. Snowline Gold's recent discovery of the Valley deposit clearly demonstrates the potential of these types of occurrences.

Over $10.0 Million dollars in previous exploration drilling expenditures.

The Company has assembled a strong Technical Team in place experienced in underground exploration drilling for gold.

Drilling Permits have been approved and granted by the Province of British Columbia for 2026-2027.

Michael Magrum P. Eng. is the Exploration Manager Mining, and as its key technical advisor (as a Qualified Person under National Instrument NI #43-101). Mr. Magrum will be responsible for overseeing the technical management of all Trans Canada Gold's mineral properties, and will be carrying out all requisite oversight for all new gold exploration drilling. Mr. Magrum is a seasoned geological engineer, who is recognized as professional. He prefers aggressive targeted drilling programs that have the potential to deliver multi-million-ounce gold deposits. Mr. Magrum has over 40 years of gold exploration and drilling experience, and has worked extensively in gold and mineral exploration and mining since 1971, starting his career in the Yellowknife Gold Mining Camp. The Company's option agreement is currently being reviewed by and is subject to TSX Venture acceptance of the TSX Exchange and completing the proposed drill programs will be dependent on a successful completion of the private placement announced concurrently with the property acquisition.

Michael Magrum, P. Eng, vice -president of mining for the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

