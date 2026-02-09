Anzeige
Trans Canada Gold Corp. Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 9, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory acceptance, it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share exercisable until February 22nd, 2029.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO
Trans Canada Gold Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3131
astar@telus.net
www.transcanadagold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.



