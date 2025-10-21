Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Rain City Resources Inc. (CSE: RAIN) ("Rain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a further extension of its footprint into South America with the execution of a Memorandum of Agreement ("MoA") with the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile ("PUC").

Consistently ranked in the top two research universities in Latin America, the PUC is a globally respected authority in mining and mineral processing research. Partnering with the PUC will provide Rain with continued impartial, third-party validation of the Cavitation DLE technology successfully used in our pilot test in Pennsylvania from one of the most trusted academic institutions in the industry.

Strategic Focus on World-Class Lithium Brines

The MoA was negotiated to test our preferred DLE solution on World-Class Lithium Brines. The MoA prioritizes validation using representative brines from Maricunga and La Isla, two of the highest-grade lithium brine resources in the world:

Maricunga: Exceptional-grade brine from a salar to be developed by the Codelco-Rio Tinto joint venture. The portion operated by SQM alone contains ~479,000 tonnes of proven and probable lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) reserves.

La Isla: Highly-prospective brine hosting ~2.13 million tonnes of lithium metal in a resource category, to be developed by the Rio Tinto-ENAMI joint venture.

Rain's agreement is exclusively with the PUC. The testing we will be conducting with the PUC should not imply a commercial relationship with the operators of these salars.

Alignment with Chile's National Lithium Strategy

Our agreement with the PUC supports Chile's strategic objective of deploying advanced DLE technologies for sustainable, low-impact lithium production. Collaborating with the PUC positions Rain within the technical, academic, and policy network shaping the future of lithium in one of the world's most important jurisdictions.

The benefit of the technology used in our successful pilot test is that it has been designed for net-zero water consumption, addressing one of the most critical concerns in Chile's strategy for brine-based lithium extraction. The program with the PUC includes sustainability assessments to ensure it meets or exceeds the stringent environmental standards demanded by the Chilean Government, the automotive industry and institutional investors.

Time-Bound Execution - Clear Go To Market Intent

The MoA requires both parties to establish binding operational agreements within 12 months, creating a tangible milestone for the market. This defined timeline allows Rain to differentiate itself from our peers with a clear pathway from validation to commercial application.

Commenting on the execution of the MoA, Benjamin Hill, CEO of Rain said,

"The PUC has long served as a key technological validator for industry leaders such as SQM, Albemarle, ENAMI, Codelco, and Rio Tinto and we welcome being tested under the same rigorous protocols applied to these global operators. This level of validation significantly reduces perceived technology risk for investors, strategic partners, and potential customers.

By demonstrating its performance on representative brines from Maricunga and La Isla, two of the world's highest-grade lithium resources, we are positioning ourselves at the crossroads of sustainable innovation and the projects that will power the global energy transition. The 12-month execution commitment ensures this partnership will deliver tangible, measurable results for our shareholders."

About Rain City Resources Inc.

Rain is an integrated critical mineral technology and project development company committed to addressing the environmental, social, and economic challenges of lithium and critical mineral extraction from brine. By advancing scalable, water-conscious DLE solutions, Rain is helping drive the transition to a clean energy future.

