

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's producer price inflation moderated for the third straight month in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 0.9 percent increase in August. Prices have been rising since February.



The prices of products for sale on the domestic market increased 0.9 percent, and those on non-domestic markets climbed by 0.5 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for consumer goods grew 3.5 percent, and those for intermediate goods increased by 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, the slowdown in inflation was driven by an 8.0 percent fall in energy prices.



On a monthly basis, output prices dropped 0.2 percent, reversing a 0.2 percent rebound in August.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News