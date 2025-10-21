

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), Tuesday announced that it has initiated a controlled shut down of its Trinidad Nitrogen operations at the Point Lisas' facility, effective October 23, 2025.



The decision comes after port access restrictions were imposed by Trinidad and Tobago's National Energy Corp. Also, lack of reliable and economic natural gas supply has contributed to this move.



However, Nutrien will continue to engage with stakeholders and assess options with respect to its operations in Trinidad.



In other news, the company expects to be within its 2025 annual nitrogen sales volume guidance range of 10.7 to 11.2 million tonnes, primarily due to the continued strong performance of its North American Nitrogen operations.



Currently, NTR is trading at $57.19, down 0.67 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



