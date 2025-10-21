In its most transformative release to date, Calix announces its next-generation cloud-and-agentic enabled Broadband Platform built on Google Cloud's AI and data infrastructure. This evolution unites deep industry experience, operational broadband knowledge, and trusted, scalable AI to revolutionize how providers compete in their markets.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced the next generation of the Calix Broadband Platform, fully evolved for agentic AI and purpose-built to address the workflow, data, security, and insight requirements of broadband service providers (BSPs). Leveraging 14 years of platform innovation, deep operational expertise, and built on Google Cloud's trusted AI and data infrastructure, including Vertex AI and Google's Gemini models, Calix has extended its platform to realize agentic AI capabilities that will dramatically simplify operations, accelerate innovation, and create greater value at scale for its customers. The AI-enabled Calix Platform will revolutionize how BSPs compete and win their markets.

Available later this quarter, the next-generation Calix Platform-built on Google Cloud-will empower BSPs to:

Simplify operations with agentic AI solutions purpose-built for broadband-automating workflows and boosting efficiency.

with agentic AI solutions purpose-built for broadband-automating workflows and boosting efficiency. Innovate faster with intelligent decision-making agents and real-time insights-delivering personalized subscriber experiences and launching new services quickly.

with intelligent decision-making agents and real-time insights-delivering personalized subscriber experiences and launching new services quickly. Grow value for themselves and their communities by unlocking new revenue streams, maximizing ROI, future-proofing business models, and freeing BSPs from resource constraints.

Calix customers have realized breakthrough business benefits, including atypically high Net Promoter Scores? (NPS®), greater support efficiencies, lower subscriber churn, and significant operational savings. The platform's insights engine, Calix Cloud-including Service Cloud, Operations Cloud, and Engagement Cloud-powers the core business functions of BSPs: customer service, operations, and marketing. Providers leveraging Calix Cloud have achieved as high as a 65 percent increase in first-call resolution and as high as 65 percent revenue growth with targeted campaigns, according to Calix internal data.

Since November 2023, Calix has invested over $100 million to strategically evolve its Broadband Platform for agentic AI. At the core of this transformation is a multi-layered architecture designed to deliver secure, actionable AI at scale. This architecture begins with a rich data layer that securely aggregates telemetry and behavioral data into a knowledge layer that includes knowledge graphs, machine learning, embeddings, and a rich RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) architecture, ensuring that large language models (LLMs) are accurate and understand context.

MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers enable real-time contextualization and correlation of business data sources-like campaign management, trouble ticketing and workforce management systems-into the knowledge layer. An orchestration and trust layer enables automated, task-based agents to execute workflows across operations, marketing, customer service, field technicians, and subscriber communications. This strategic architecture empowers BSPs to deploy agentic AI confidently, augmenting human teams with secure, scalable, and context-aware automation.

Central to the agentic AI Calix Platform is the use of Google Cloud's AI infrastructure, including Vertex AI, Agent Development Kit, and Gemini. These capabilities will help the Calix Agent Workforce automate complex tasks by embedding sophisticated agents directly into BSPs' day-to-day workflows. The result is secure, trusted, and actionable AI that empowers BSPs to simplify marketing, operations, and customer service.

The evolution of Calix Cloud on the Calix Platform is built on a secure, scalable foundation using Google Cloud's core technologies and will adhere to the principles of Google Cloud's Autonomous Network Operations framework. Calix leverages Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) for massive orchestration and deployment. Calix also uses Google Cloud's advanced data cloud services like Big Query for data lake management and Spanner to ensure all provider data is stored consistently and activated instantly across the globe. This foundation is secured by Google's enterprise-grade security capabilities, which unify and protect critical provider data, ensuring compliance and trustworthiness.

Angelo Libertucci, global head of industry for telecom at Google Cloud, said: "Our deep partnership with Calix is fundamentally about empowering providers to succeed in the AI era. By combining the reliable performance of Google Cloud's infrastructure-from GKE for scale, to Vertex AI for agentic management and Gemini for intelligence-with Calix's domain expertise, operational knowledge, and agents, we are delivering a secure end-to-end platform for our customers. This collaboration enables BSPs to dramatically simplify their operations and rapidly deliver value and predictive experiences to their subscribers."

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Only a complete, end-to-end AI-optimized stack can deliver the kind of transformation we envision, and that's precisely what our partnership with Google Cloud enables. Our new AI platform is democratizing data, knowledge, and trust, to embed sophisticated generative AI and machine learning models directly into workflows to drive smarter decisions and unparalleled efficiency."

Calix's commitment to innovation and partnership is reflected in its ongoing investment in AI and broadband technology. With 26 years of broadband leadership and more than $2 billion invested-including $100 million in AI since 2023-Calix continues to deliver solutions that simplify operations, enable innovative subscriber experiences, and grow value for members, investors, and communities.

All Calix customers can access Calix Success, the company's award-winning customer success organization, to align leadership, staff, and analytics for effective AI activation.

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "AI is here, and it is changing everything. At Calix, we have spent 14 years working alongside our customers to build and evolve our cloud-enabled platform-giving us deep expertise on their workflows, business models, and what they need to win. By combining that knowledge with Google Cloud's AI and data infrastructure, we are delivering the industry's most robust platform for providers. Together, we are empowering our customers to radically simplify, innovate, and grow as leaders in the AI era."

Join the ConneXions 2025 livestream on October 21, 8-10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) to learn more about the next-generation Calix Broadband Platform.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)- Calix is an agentic AI cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Communications service providers leverage the Calix agentic platform and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end agentic AI platform and managed services democratize the use of data enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score? and Net Promoter System? are service marks of Bain Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

