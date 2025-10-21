Calix powers the next-generation of agentic AI with Calix Cloud, where broadband service providers can combine human ingenuity with the Calix Agent Workforce built on over a decade of innovation-transforming workflows to deliver unprecedented capacity across marketing, customer service, subscriber communications, operations, and field technicians

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the Calix Agent Workforceon its next-generation Broadband Platform, transforming core business functions: marketing, customer service, subscriber communications, operations, and field technicians. As part of the evolved Calix Platform, Calix Cloud® will integrate an agentic workforce designed to support secure and trusted human-AI collaboration, revolutionizing workflows for broadband service providers (BSPs) and transforming their business models for the AI era. Powered by the Calix Platform, these latest capabilities will augment capacity at an unprecedented scale for BSPs of any size, enabling them to further simplify operations, innovate for subscribers, and grow their value.

This milestone innovation draws on 14 years of Calix developing deep expertise about BSP business models and workflows, continuously evolving its platform in close collaboration with customers. The Calix Agent Workforce will deliver immediate value with secure AI at a time when BSPs are building their value propositions around subscriber experiences to avoid intense market pressures leading to commoditization. In the next generation of its platform, Calix will embed agentic capabilities across Calix Service Cloud, Engagement Cloud, Operations Cloud, the subscriber-focused CommandIQ mobile app, and the installation-focused Field Service App. Together, these innovations enable BSPs to transform go-to-market strategies with deeper personalization, enhance operations with AI-guided workforce productivity, and streamline subscriber interactions with intelligent support.

Based on a modern agentic AI architecture that includes data, knowledge, orchestration, trust, and security, the next-generation Calix Platform provides foundational elements and the seamless interoperability BSPs need to transform their operations. By enabling reliable, trustworthy AI outcomes, the Calix Platform will help BSPs unlock immediate business value.

With the next-generation Calix Platform, BSPs can securely activate AI agents to transform their businesses and expand workforce capacity across:

Marketing: With Engagement Cloud, AI-powered marketing agents combined with a simplified interface, expanded segmentation, and advanced intelligence will help BSP marketers generate personalized subscriber offers. These agents will analyze subscriber data and segment audiences to quickly launch high-impact, omnichannel campaigns-driving subscriber acquisition and guiding existing customers to the right services.

With Engagement Cloud, AI-powered marketing agents combined with a simplified interface, expanded segmentation, and advanced intelligence will help BSP marketers generate personalized subscriber offers. These agents will analyze subscriber data and segment audiences to quickly launch high-impact, omnichannel campaigns-driving subscriber acquisition and guiding existing customers to the right services. Customer service: With Service Cloud, AI-powered service agents will support customer service representatives (CSRs) by augmenting their workflows and amplifying their productivity. When queried by a CSR, the service agent will draw from an aggregated knowledge base to deliver contextual answers-enhancing troubleshooting, accelerating time to resolution, and ensuring seamless subscriber experiences.

With Service Cloud, AI-powered service agents will support customer service representatives (CSRs) by augmenting their workflows and amplifying their productivity. When queried by a CSR, the service agent will draw from an aggregated knowledge base to deliver contextual answers-enhancing troubleshooting, accelerating time to resolution, and ensuring seamless subscriber experiences. Subscriber communications: With CommandIQ, AI-powered subscriber agents will support direct subscriber interactions, whether a subscriber calls or engages with an AI chat agent in their mobile app. Increasingly serving as the first line of support during subscriber communications, these agents will seamlessly hand off to a CSR when needed to ensure fast, trusted solutions.

With CommandIQ, AI-powered subscriber agents will support direct subscriber interactions, whether a subscriber calls or engages with an AI chat agent in their mobile app. Increasingly serving as the first line of support during subscriber communications, these agents will seamlessly hand off to a CSR when needed to ensure fast, trusted solutions. Operations: With Operations Cloud, AI-powered operations agents will work with experienced operations teams to monitor performance, offer context-specific optimizations, and automate troubleshooting. These agents will boost productivity, improve efficiency, and enforce actions that follow business rules, industry compatibility and compliance, and best practices-strengthening trust and operational excellence.

With Operations Cloud, AI-powered operations agents will work with experienced operations teams to monitor performance, offer context-specific optimizations, and automate troubleshooting. These agents will boost productivity, improve efficiency, and enforce actions that follow business rules, industry compatibility and compliance, and best practices-strengthening trust and operational excellence. Field technicians: With the Field Service App, AI-powered service agents will automate diagnostics, streamline troubleshooting, and optimize installations in real time. By augmenting field teams with actionable insights and automated workflows, BSPs will deliver faster, more accurate installations and elevate the subscriber onboarding experience-increasing operational efficiency and subscriber satisfaction.

Chris Lovell, chief growth officer at CLtel, said: "At CLtel, the first subscriber interaction-especially during installation-has always been a defining moment. By enabling our field technicians with the Calix Agent Workforce, we will continue to deliver exceptional, efficient first-touch experiences and spend more time on what matters-building trust, supporting our subscribers, and helping keep our communities safe. As AI elevates the role and responsibility of our teams, it is inspiring future technology leaders to join us in delivering lasting, positive impact to our communities."

Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "The Calix Agent Workforce is central to our mission to help service providers move beyond commoditization and lead with differentiated experiences. At a time of unprecedented opportunity in broadband, Calix is delivering the kind of transformation our customers have been waiting for-simplifying their business, innovating for their subscribers, and growing their value. These agentic agents, embedded in the next-generation Calix Broadband Platform, will act as a force multiplier across every part of a provider's business, including marketing, customer service, subscriber communications, operations, and field technicians. Blending human expertise with AI-driven precision, the Calix Agent Workforce will rapidly expand capacity and help our customers lead their markets."

Join the ConneXions 2025 livestream on October 21, 8-10:30 a.m. (Pacific Time) to learn more about the Calix Agent Workforce.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX)-Calix is an agentic AI cloud and appliance-based platform and managed services company. Communications service providers leverage the Calix agentic platform and managed services to simplify operations, engagement, and service, innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers, and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end agentic AI platform and managed services democratize the use of data enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers, and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

