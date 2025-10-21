Anzeige
21.10.2025 16:18 Uhr
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

21 October 2025

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 May 2026

The Board of Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 3.375 pence per share. This will be paid on 21 November 2025 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 31 October 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 30 October 2025.

The Company's stated dividend policy is to pay an annual dividend of at least 4.0 per cent. of the NAV per share as at the end of the preceding financial year and, as announced on 10 July 2025, the Directors intend to declare dividends totalling 13.50 pence per share in respect of the year ending 31 May 2026 (2025: 12.52p).

It is intended that four equal distributions of 3.375 pence per share will be paid in each of August, November, February and May of the Company's current financial year. A first interim dividend of 3.375 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 May 2026 was paid on 14 August 2025.

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Equity Income Trust plc

Telephone: 020 3753 1000

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Telephone: 020 3753 1000


