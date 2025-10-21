Datavault AI Brings Swiss Precision to Digital Value Creation

BEAVERTON, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / The future of digital value isn't being built in Silicon Valley. It's being engineered in Switzerland - where vaults don't just hold gold, they hold trust. Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT), a company already famous for turning data into measurable, tradeable assets, just added another notch to its belt: a strategic partnership with Zurich-based Max International AG to launch the Swiss Digital RWA Exchange.

It sounds technical because it is. But the story underneath is simple. The world's most traditional capital markets are finally meeting the most intelligent data systems ever created. And Switzerland - with its century-old reputation for neutrality, regulation, and precision - is the perfect bridge between the two.

This alliance isn't about hype; it's about infrastructure. Max International will operate and manage the new exchange, leveraging the country's renowned digital regulatory framework. It's the same landscape that gave rise to the SIX Digital Exchange, a close technological ally of NASDAQ, and the benchmark for trusted digital-asset trading.

Turning Proof Into Performance

For Datavault AI, this isn't an experiment in digital finance. It's the next layer of its mission to monetize the previously unmonetizable - from dormant commodities like unmined gold and copper to name, image, and likeness rights that define the modern creator economy. The partnership's focus is crystal clear: overcome the three barriers that have kept institutions on the sidelines - regulatory uncertainty, technological scalability, and fiduciary trust.

In Zurich, they've found the ideal launchpad. The city refines and trades over 70 percent of the world's gold, giving it unparalleled access to physical value. Now, Datavault AI and Max International intend to transform that physical precision into a digital equivalent - a place where value can be authenticated, verified, and transacted at the speed of data.

The Advantage of Patents and People

Datavault AI enters the deal with a powerful arsenal of its own: a global patent portfolio spanning secure data tokenization, digital twins, and automated compliance frameworks across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. In plain English, the company holds the intellectual keys to how real-world assets can be safely and scalably converted into digital ones, all under full regulatory oversight.

But the partnership isn't all algorithms and automation. Max International AG contributes the human side of trust: a licensed team of Swiss financial experts known for operating under "Fit and Proper" standards that govern private wealth institutions. These are not weekend traders or retail hobbyists; they are fiduciaries trained in stewardship, accountability, and governance. Together, the two companies are building a platform that institutional capital can finally step onto without fear of gray zones or regulatory fog.

Intelligence That Values Everything

If Datavault AI has a secret weapon, it's intelligence - literal, patented intelligence. Its proprietary DataValue® and DataScore® systems assign transparent, algorithmic valuations to illiquid assets, the kind that usually hide behind private ledgers and vague appraisals. It's like moving from a handshake economy to a spreadsheet with verifiable math.

This kind of automation not only enhances liquidity; it also strips away the opacity that makes traditional valuation so slow and subjective. Where markets now reward speed, that kind of clarity is worth its weight in copper - and gold.

Building the Fortress Guardrails

Switzerland doesn't just bring charm and chocolate to the equation. Its regulatory strength functions as a fortress - one where compliance isn't a checkbox, it's the architecture. Max International provides the licensed framework for issuing and exchanging regulated ledger-based securities under Swiss law, ensuring every transaction meets institutional standards before it even leaves the gate.

The immediate milestone ahead? Executing the first fully compliant trade on a regulated, stable-value digital platform - an achievement that would anchor the Swiss Digital RWA Exchange as the model others try to replicate.

Independent research suggests that digital representations of real-world assets could surpass $1 trillion by 2030. That projection transforms Datavault AI's announcement from just another partnership into a potential pivot point for the entire financial landscape. By creating compliant, automated systems for monetizing both physical resources and human creativity, DVLT isn't just joining the digital-value race - it's setting the course.

Teamed Up for Value Creation

Inside the boardrooms, there's palpable excitement. Max International's Managing Director expressed that the partnership merges Swiss regulatory excellence with Datavault AI's patented intelligence to create a sustainable framework for high-value asset digitization. His words echo a theme that defines this collaboration: precision meets innovation.

Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley framed it differently but with equal conviction. He noted that large corporations and governments alike have been calling for trustworthy systems to simplify and automate how real-world assets and NIL rights are digitized, tracked, and monetized. To him, this new Swiss hub is not just a partnership - it's a launchpad.

And that's what makes this moment stand out. It isn't another tech buzzword play or speculative sprint. It's a disciplined, regulated, institutionally anchored leap toward something real. Datavault AI has already built the backbone of tomorrow's data-driven economy. With Max International AG, it's now wiring that backbone into the world's most trusted financial grid. Because when Swiss precision meets patented intelligence, you don't just get a new market trend. You get a new market standard.

About Datavault AI

