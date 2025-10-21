Entergy Corporation: Entergy Named a Top Utility in Economic Development for 18th Year in a Row

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / For the 18th consecutive year, Site Selection Magazine has named Entergy a Top Utility in economic development.

The communities we serve in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas host some of the largest and most power-intensive industries in the United States. In 2024, Entergy helped secure more than $47 billion in capital investments and create approximately 5,445 new direct jobs. The facilities under development range from hyperscale data centers to steel plants to innovative clean energy production sites.

In addition to creating jobs, these projects are expected to generate increased tax revenues for state and local governments, leading to better schools, roads and public facilities for residents and their families.

"We are honored to be recognized by Site Selection, a testament to the hard work and vision of our economic development teams," said Elizabeth Adams, Entergy's chief customer officer. "Our competitive energy prices, unparallel transportation access, supportive communities and strong, skilled workforce create an environment where businesses can grow and thrive. This acknowledgement recognizes how Entergy, in partnership with local, regional and state organizations in our service territory, continues to foster opportunity and progress through economic development for the Gulf South."

Site Selection Magazine assesses each utility's job-creating infrastructure and facility investment trends, innovative programs and incentives for businesses and website tools and data. You can view the magazine's profile of Entergy in the September 2025 print issue and online.

Customer investments

Capital investments in our region over the last 18 years represent a variety of industries and companies from around the world. They include Amazon Web Services ($10 billion), Meta ($10 billion), CF Industries ($4 billion), Cormorant Clean Energy ($1.2 billion), DG Fuels ($3.1 billion), Hyundai ($5.8 billion) and Sempra ($13 billion). This is just a sample of projects that demonstrate the scale and breadth of economic growth we have helped drive in our communities.

Economic development resources

Entergy provides companies with access to essential information needed to locate, expand and promote their business within our four-state region. In addition, we provide companies with services in site selection, project management, large projects and contracts.

Learn how we power business at GoEntergy.com.

Our advanced site-selection website, buildingsandsites.com, features more than 1,500 listings across our four-state region.

Community investments

Entergy continues to play a leading role in driving economic growth across the Gulf South by supporting companies that are expanding or establishing new operations in the region. With strong infrastructure, access to global markets and a skilled workforce, our service area is well-positioned for sustained growth. Through 2028, the company plans to invest $37 billion to improve reliability, resilience and support customer demand. Entergy is also advancing clean energy solutions, with five new solar resources added in 2024 alone, delivering more than 700 megawatts of renewable capacity to customers. By 2028, we are targeting more than 5,000 megawatts of solar power to help meet customer demand for low-carbon energy. These commitments reflect our customer-led strategy to balance growth, innovation and environmental responsibility while strengthening the communities we serve.

Note: The total capital investment and jobs created numbers in this article differ from Site Selection Magazine's announcement because this article includes data from Entergy's service territory in Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, while the magazine's announcement only covers the company's operations in the first three states.

