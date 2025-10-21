

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp. (LKQ), Tuesday announced a partnership with Ecobility Services GmbH to implement a large-scale rooftop solar power system at its central logistics centers in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.



The project, to be delivered through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, is expected to complement the company's long-term commitment to deliver profitable and sustainable solutions.



The company plans to begin the installation in October and complete it by mid-2026.



