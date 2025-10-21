Genova Property Group AB: Genova enters into agreement and letter of intent to acquire attractive property portfolios in the Stockholm region for approx. SEK 1.2 billion - partly financed through new issue of ordinary shares

Genova Property Group AB has today entered into an agreement to acquire a property portfolio in the Stockholm region consisting of five properties for an underlying property value of SEK 634 million before deduction of deferred tax. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Genova's income from property management per share by approximately 20 percent and creates conditions for growth in long-term net asset value per share. Furthermore, Genova has entered into a letter of intent for an add-on acquisition of three properties in the Stockholm region with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 600 million. The seller is the private property company Landia.

"These acquisitions are fully in line with Genova's strategy to increase income from property management per share and create long-term value for our shareholders through value-creating transactions. With the acquired portfolio, Genova is growing in its core markets in attractive locations with stable tenants and long remaining lease terms while maintaining a stable balance sheet. We also welcome Landia as a new significant shareholder in Genova", comments Michael Moschewitz, CEO of Genova Property Group.

The financing of the acquisition of SEK 634 million is made through a combination of bank loans, available cash and a new issue of ordinary shares in Genova to Landia of approximately SEK 101 million, divided into 1,362,300 new shares in Genova at a subscription price of SEK 74.14 per share, corresponding to the net asset value as of 30 June 2025. The subscription price represents a premium corresponding to 94.10 percent in relation to the volume-weighted average price of Genova's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period 13 October to 20 October 2025.[1]

About the acquisition

The acquired property portfolio consists of five properties in the Stockholm region; Laboratoriet 1 in Solna, Berga 11:49 in Österåker, Marö 5 and Ribe 170 in Stockholm and Nor 1:5 in Knivsta. The properties, which are located in close proximity to Genova's existing investment property portfolio, have an underlying property value of SEK 634 million, before deduction of deferred tax of SEK 50 million, which corresponds to approximately 7 percent of the book value of Genova's existing property portfolio as of 30 June 2025.

With a leasable area of approximately 17,000 square metres, the properties have rental income from operations in life science, laboratory and research activities, hotels, community services, offices and warehouses. The economic occupancy rate is 99 percent and the average remaining lease term is approximately 11 years. The annual rental value amounts to approximately SEK 38 million with an estimated net operating income of approximately SEK 35 million, giving an initial yield of approximately 6 percent. Closing of the acquisition is subject to FDI approval and is expected to be completed in December 2025.

New issue of ordinary shares in connection with the acquisition

In order to finance the acquisition, the Board of Directors will, in connection with the completion of the acquisition and based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2025, resolve on a new issue of a total of 1,362,300 ordinary shares in Genova to Landia.

The new issue of ordinary shares will increase the company's equity, and if the Board of Directors resolves to settle any outstanding hybrid bonds of series SE0015245519 in March 2026, existing liquidity in the company up to the amount of such equity increase will, in whole or in part, be used to finance such final payment of the hybrid bond.

Following the new issue of ordinary shares, the total number of shares and votes in Genova will amount to 46,975,629 shares and votes. Genova's share capital will increase by SEK 1,656,550 to SEK 57,122,142.

Following completion of the transaction, Landia will own approximately 3 percent of the shares in Genova. Landia has further undertaken not to sell any shares in Genova for a period of 12 months from the date of completion of the acquisition.

Letter of intent on add-on acquisition

In connection with the acquisition, Genova has also entered into a letter of intent with Landia to carry out an add-on acquisition of additional properties. The add-on acquisition comprises three properties in the Stockholm region with an underlying property value of approximately SEK 600 million before deduction of deferred tax. The portfolio has an annual rental value of approximately SEK 40 million and a total leasable area of approximately 15,000 square metres. The intention is to enter into an acquisition agreement for the properties during the first quarter of 2026, following completion of ongoing lease negotiations and projects in the properties, with closing in the second quarter of 2026. The add-on acquisition will be partly financed through a new issue of ordinary shares in Genova to Landia.

For further information, please contact:

CEO, Michael Moschewitz, telephone 070-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se

About Genova

Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 30 June 2025, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 9.6 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

[1] Source for share price: Nasdaq Stockholm.