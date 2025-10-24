Genova Property Group AB: Genova successfully completes issue of additional green senior unsecured bonds of MSEK 95 under outstanding green framework and repurchases hybrid bonds of MSEK 61.25

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, SWITZERLAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR NEW ZEELAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAW.

Genova Property Group AB (publ) ("Genova") has today successfully placed green subsequent senior unsecured bonds of MSEK 95 with maturity on 3 September 2029 under its green bonds framework of MSEK 750 with ISIN SE0026141905 (the "Green Subsequent Bonds"). Following the issuance of the Green Subsequent Bonds, a total nominal amount of MSEK 420 will be outstanding under the framework. The Green Subsequent Bonds will be issued at a price of 100% of the nominal amount corresponding to a coupon of 3-month STIBOR plus 375 basis points. Genova intends to apply for admission to trading of the Green Subsequent Bonds on the sustainable bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Green Subsequent Bonds will be used in accordance with Genova's green finance framework, which may include the repurchase of outstanding hybrid bonds.

In connection with the issuance of the Green Subsequent Bonds, Genova has also repurchased green hybrid bonds with ISIN SE0015245519 in an amount of MSEK 61.25. The hybrid bond loan excluding Genova's holdings amounts to MSEK 195 after the repurchase.

Nordea Bank Abp has acted as arranger and sole bookrunner in respect of the issuance of the Green Subsequent Bonds. Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB has been legal advisor in the transaction.

CEO, Michael Moschewitz, mobile +46 (0)70-713 69 39, michael.moschewitz@genova.se



Genova Property Group AB (publ) is a dynamic property company with extensive expertise in various segments of the property market. The company aims to drive sustainable value growth through active property management, urban development, project development and property transactions in Sweden. As of 30 September 2025, Genova owned properties valued at approximately SEK 9.8 billion and the company held a substantial building rights portfolio. Genova's share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2020.

Genova - Smålandsgatan 12 - SE-111 46 Stockholm - www.genova.se