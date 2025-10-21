Willis Lease Finance Corp.: Willis Lease Finance Corporation Leases an Additional 50 Acres at Teesside International Airport

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) ("WLFC"), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and global provider of aviation services, announced today that its subsidiary, Willis Aviation Services Limited ("WASL"), a premier provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") services, has signed a 250-year lease for an additional 50 acres at Teesside International Airport ("Teesside") in Northeastern England.

The agreement reflects WASL's long-term confidence in the Northeast England region and the expansion will increase maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") services capacity.

"With this acquisition, we take another strategic step toward offering end-to-end aviation services and supporting the continued growth of the United Kingdom's aviation industry," said Charles F. Willis, WLFC's Executive Chairman.

Phil Forster, Managing Director of Teesside Airport, said: "WLFC has been a fantastic supporter of Teesside Airport for many years, and this long-lease agreement is a huge step in their commitment to our airport and our region.

"Their investment in a new twin-bay hangar launched this week, and the new maintenance contracts they've secured in the past year, show just how serious their team is when it comes to growing here and creating more well-paid, skilled jobs in Teesside.

"Teesside is fast becoming the go-to place for aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, and we're taking big strides forward in becoming an ideal one-stop shop for major operators. This is a hugely significant moment for Teesside Airport and a major milestone in securing the airport's long-term future."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "When we saved our airport from closure, we did it because it was the right thing to do. We also believed it had the huge potential to bring so many more jobs for local people and more investment.

"Securing more holiday flights will always be vital, and I'll never lose sight of that, but the airport has always needed to be about much more than that. The airport is now a hive of activity where we are using the land to grow a brilliant business park and making it a place where major international firms can invest and thrive.

"Willis's decision to make this long-term investment shows both their confidence in Teesside and in our vision for the airport's future. It's a hugely important step that will help put Teesside Airport on a more secure financial footing for years to come and bring hundreds more well-paid jobs for people to build their careers here."

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the Company's service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services. Willis Sustainable Fuels intends to develop, build and operate projects to help decarbonize aviation.

