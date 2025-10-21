HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS WINS A NEW ORDER FOR A HYDROGEN REFUELING STATION

Grenoble, October 21 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces that it has received a new order from a major player for the supply and installation of a hydrogen station with a capacity of 300kg/day (HRS14).

The HRS14 dual-pressure station will be installed by the second quarter of 2026 and will refuel all types of heavy-duty and light hydrogen vehicles in back-to-back both at 700 bar and 350 bar thanks to two dispensers.

HRS once again demonstrates its ability to meet the needs of major players in their low-carbon mobility projects and to establish a relationship of trust with its customers, who are convinced by the quality and reliability of the equipment supplied. Finally, this new project also illustrates HRS's speed of operation, enable to deploy reliable, high-performance, high-capacity solutions across Europe in just a few months.

Hassen Rachedi, founder and CEO of HRS, said: "We are delighted with this trust from a major player. This order demonstrates the technical excellence of our solutions, testifying their reliability and ability to meet market needs, as well as the special relationship we have with our customers. It demonstrates once again our ability to achieve commercial success and to be recognised as a leading player. Finally, I would like to point out that we now have 30 stations installed and that this order brings the number of stations currently on order to 20. Our projected installed base to date is therefore 50 stations."

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is a world leader in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a complete and unique range of modular and scalable stations, from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning, HRS boasts state-of-the-art industrial production facilities capable of assembling up to 180 stations a year, with lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a test area, the only one of its kind in Europe, to test and trial the range of stations and develop future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS has a hydrogen agnostic approach, allowing the use of any type of hydrogen (green, blue, grey, etc.). Our stations are compatible with all hydrogen production solutions and independent of manufacturers. This flexibility enables customers to choose the hydrogen supplier best suited to their needs in terms of cost, availability and carbon footprint.

HRS also offers a comprehensive service package, including 24/7/365 on-call maintenance. The performance of stations installed in Europe and around the world is monitored in real time from the state-of-the-art control room.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton/day, representing a cumulative capacity of over 6 tons/day. All station terminals are bi-pressure and equipped with 350-bar, 350-HF and 700-bar nozzles, meeting all the needs of hydrogen mobility.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial solidity while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - mnemonic: ALHRS.

For further information, visit our website www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr

