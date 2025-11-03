HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): HRS OPENS A SUBSIDIARY IN DUBAI TO ACCELERATE ITS DEVELOPMENT IN THE MIDDLE EAST - A new step in the international expansion strategy of the European leader in hydrogen stations

Grenoble, November 3, 2025 - HRS, French designer and manufacturer, and European leader in hydrogen refueling stations, announces the opening of its subsidiary in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). This new location demonstrates the company's desire to strengthen its presence in a region with strong potential for hydrogen mobility and represents a major step in HRS 's global expansion strategy.

A strategic location to support the growth of hydrogen mobility in the Middle East

The opening of HRS Dubai is in line with the Group's international strategy, which aims to strengthen its commercial and operational presence in regions where investment in low-carbon hydrogen is accelerating.

The Gulf countries now have strong ambitions to become major global hydrogen hubs, thanks to their abundant energy resources, modern infrastructure, and ambitious public policies. This location enables HRS to meet the growing interest of local authorities, investors, and mobility operators in reliable and sustainable hydrogen solutions.

With international orders already accounting for 67% of HRS's total orders in the previous financial year, the opening of this subsidiary in Dubai is perfectly in line with HRS's growth strategy.

A local presence to strengthen ties with regional players

By locating in Dubai, a true regional hub for energy and innovation, HRS is strengthening its proximity with decision-makers, investors, and operators in the hydrogen sector in the Middle East.

HRS will thus be able to support major projects in the region and develop lasting partnerships with public and private players committed to decarbonizing transport and hydrogen mobility, providing them with its expertise and know-how in terms of technical support in the field.

In the Middle East, HRS has already successfully deployed its first operational hydrogen station, which has been in operation for over a year in Neom, Saudi Arabia[1], demonstrating the performance of its solutions in challenging climatic conditions.

A structure dedicated to regional development

The development of the area will be led from Dubai by Yanis MOUHAMOU, Business Developer, who will be responsible for driving local opportunities and coordinating strategic initiatives, under the supervision of Rémi PONCET, Commercial Director of HRS.

Hassen RACHEDI, Founder and CEO of HRS, said: "The Middle East benefits from an exceptional ecosystem for the development of hydrogen mobility: competitive hydrogen production, a long-term strategic vision, and proactive public policies. Our presence in Dubai allows us to be at the heart of this dynamic and to provide concrete support for the ambitions of the region."



HRS Dubaï

DMCC | Almas Tower

Jumeirah Lake Towers - Dubaï - United Arab Emirates

ABOUT HRS (HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS)

HRS is one of the world leaders in large-capacity hydrogen refueling stations. HRS offers a comprehensive and unique range of modular and scalable stations, ranging from 300 kg/day to 4 tons/day.

Pure player from design to commissioning of stations, HRS has a state-of-the-art industrial production facility capable of assembling up to 180 stations per year, with manufacturing lead times of 6 to 12 weeks. This industrial site includes a testing area, unique in Europe, for testing and trialing the range of stations and developing future products and solutions for the hydrogen mobility market.

HRS solutions can be used with any type of hydrogen production source, whether local production, pipeline, or tube trailer.

HRS also offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, 24/7/365 on-call support, and real-time monitoring through its control room, which is unique in Europe.

Today, HRS has one of the largest installed bases of high-capacity stations on the market, with thirty stations ranging from 300 kg to 1 ton per day, representing a combined capacity of more than 6 tons per day. All station terminals are dual-pressure and equipped with 350 bar, 350-HF, and 700 bar nozzles, thus meeting all hydrogen mobility needs.

HRS stands out for its rigorous economic discipline, offering long-term financial stability while continuing to allocate adequate resources to R&D, thus ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation.

ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS.

For more information, visit our website at www.hydrogen-refueling-solutions.fr.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Pierre JACQUEMIN-GUILLAUME

hrs@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 79 Financial press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Déborah SCHWARTZ

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tel. +331 53 67 36 35 Corporate press relations

ACTUS finance & communication

Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT

hrs-presse@actus.fr

Tél.: +331 53 67 36 32

[1] See press release dated January 9, 2025.

