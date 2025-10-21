Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

(the "Company")

21 October 2025

General Meeting Results

The Company announces that at its General Meeting ("GM") held today at 20 Old Bailey, London EC4M 7BF, the resolution set out in the Notice of the GM was passed by the requisite majority. The resolution put to the GM was voted on by way of a poll. The result of the poll for the resolution was as follows:

Resolution For (No. of shares) For (%) Against (No. of shares) Against (%) Total issued. share capital instructed (%) Issued Share Capital voted (%) Withheld Votes THAT the continuation of the Company's business as a closed-ended investment trust be and is hereby approved. 4,897,469 66.84% 2,429,602 33.16% 7,327,071 62.11% -

NOTES: 1. The resolution was passed. 2. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chair of the GM have been included in the "For" total of the resolution. 3. Votes "For" and "Against" the resolution are expressed as a percentage of votes validly cast for the resolution. 4. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the percentage of shares voted "For" or "Against" the resolution nor in the calculation of the proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for the resolution. 5. The number of shares in issue at close of business on 21 October 2025 was 11,698,886.40 (the "Share Capital") and at that time, the Company held 3,318,207 shares in treasury. 6. The proportion of "Total issued share capital instructed" for ordinary resolution is the total of votes validly cast for resolution (i.e. the total votes "For" and "Against" the resolution) expressed as a percentage of the Share Capital. 7. The full text of the resolution passed at the GM can be found in the Notice of General Meeting which is available on the Company's website at www.bemoplc.com 8. A copy of the resolution passed at the GM will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 9. The complete poll results will be available shortly on the Company's website at www.bemoplc.com .

While the resolution passed, it received a significant number of votes against, the majority of which were attributable to a single shareholder. The Board is committed to taking the views of all shareholders into account and will give careful consideration to all views received. In line with Provision 4 of the AIC Corporate Governance Code 2024, the Board will report within the next six months on the actions it has taken to further engage with shareholders.

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

Secretary

