

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charming Medical Limited (MCTA), a Hong Kong-based provider of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM)-inspired therapies and products, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 1.6 million Class A ordinary shares at $4.00 per share.



The class A ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 21, 2025, under the ticker symbol 'MCTA'.



The offering is expected to close on or about October 22, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The company expects to receive an aggregate of gross proceeds of approximately $6.4 million from the offering.



The company intends to use the net proceeds for expanding its business and geographic coverage, potential strategic investments and acquisitions, research and development, and for general working capital and corporate purposes.



