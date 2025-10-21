H.I.G. Capital Acquires A.L.A. S.p.A.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in A.L.A. S.p.A. ("ALA" or the "Company"), listed on the Italian stock exchange (Ticker: ALA.MI). The founding families will retain a significant minority stake alongside H.I.G.

Headquartered in Naples, Italy, ALA is a leading, global provider of mission-critical logistics and distribution services to major Aerospace & Defense manufacturers. For the past 35 years, the Company has been a 'one-stop shop' for its customers, offering a range of products, services, and high-performance engineering solutions capable of simplifying and optimizing supply chain operations.

Stefano Giambelli, Managing Director of the H.I.G. European Middle Market LBO team, commented: "We have been very impressed by ALA's strong growth trajectory, operational excellence, and strategic positioning within the European Aerospace and Defense supply chain. We are delighted to partner with Fulvio Scannapieco, Vittorio Genna, and the management team, and we are confident in H.I.G.'s experience and global platform to support ALA in its next phase of growth."

Markus Noe-Nordberg, Managing Director and Head of the H.I.G. European Middle Market LBO team, adds: "We are thrilled to welcome ALA to the H.I.G. family and look forward to using our experience and resources to help ALA maximise its potential."

Fulvio Scannapieco and Vittorio Genna, Co-Founders of ALA, added: "We are delighted to welcome H.I.G. as a partner in ALA's continued development. This transaction represents a significant step forward in our long-term growth strategy and a strong endorsement of the Company's achievements to date. Together with H.I.G., we look forward to accelerating ALA's expansion and strengthening its position as a leading, global player in the Aerospace and Defense supply chain."

About ALA

A.L.A. S.p.A. is a leading international supply chain partner for the Aerospace & Defence sector. For over 35 years, ALA has been a single-source partner for the management and distribution of high-performance products, services, and engineering solutions that simplify and optimise its customers' supply chain management operations. Further information is available at alacorporation.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

