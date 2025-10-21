

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite staging a recovery in the final hour of the day's trading session, the Switzerland market ended marginally down on Tuesday.



The benchmark SMI, which briefly emerged above the flat line after a slightly negative start, spent the rest of the day's session in the red. The index settled at 12,622.70, recording a loss of 12.32 points or 0.1%.



Swatch Group ended lower by about 3%. Nestle closed 1.6% down, and Julius Baer drifted down by 1.02%.



UBS Group, ABB and Galderma Group lost 0.7 to 0.9%. Sandoz Group, VAT Group and Roche Holding ended marginally down.



Sonova Holding rallied 3.7% after the company announced the expansion of its AI leadership in hearing care with the launch of the Infinio Ultra Sphere and an advanced Infinio hearing aid line at the EUHA 2025.



Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance gained 1.3% and 1.01%, respectively.



Lonza Group, Straumann Holding, Holcim, Amrize, Geberit, Partners Group, Kuehne + Nagel , Logitech International, Alcon and Givaudan gained 0.5 to 1%.



In economic news, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in the third quarter, dropping to CHF 10.2 billion, from CHF 12.6 billion in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the surplus was CHF 12.1 billion.



In nominal terms, exports fell 3.9% over the quarter versus a 5.2% decline in the June quarter. Imports also fell at a slower pace of 0.6 %, following a 6.5% decrease in the second quarter.



Real exports fell 0.2%, while imports were 1.8% higher.



In September, the trade surplus decreased to CHF 2.8 billion from CHF 3.8 billion in August. Real exports climbed 2.7 percent compared to August, and imports rose by 1.9 percent.



Another report from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports decreased 3.1% on a yearly basis in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News